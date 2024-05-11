Fútbol Internacional
11 may 2024 , 10:08

El Chelsea remonta y acecha puestos de torneos europeos en la Premier League

Kevin Verdezoto

Con 54 puntos a su favor, el Chelsea sueña con meterse a Europa League o por qué no a Champions League, difícil pero real luego de sumar una nueva victoria en la Premier League.

    Moisés Caicedo, volante del Chelsea.( Chelsea )
Redacción

Goles y sufrimiento pero finalmente remontada para el Chelsea de Moisés Caicedo que sigue sumando triunfos en la Premier League. La víctima fue ante el Nottingham Forest.

El club de Londres llegó a su visita con una racha positiva, que lo mantenían en zona por pelear torneos europeos.

Por su parte, el Nottingham pelea por no descender, quedando en el puesto 17, a tan solo 3 unidades del Luton que se perfila como el último de los 3 que descenderán (Burnley y Sheffield).

Ya en cancha, el Chelsea pegó primero con un gol de Mijailo Mudryk a los 8 minutos del primer tiempo.

Sin embargo, los locales no dieron su brazo a torcer y encontraron el 1-1 al minuto 16 por medio de Willy Boly.

Luego del tanto, el partido fue parejo hasta el cierre de la primera mitad que culminó empate.

El segundo tiempo estuvo cargado de goles. Primero Callum Hudson-Odoi puso el 2-1 al minuto 74, mientras que Raheem Sterling y casi que de inmediato Nicolas Jackson pusieron el 2-3 final para remontar y afianzar el triunfo londinense.

Con la victoria, el Chelsea escala al séptimo puesto con 57 puntos, alcanzando al Newcastle que empató más temprano.

El equipo de Moisés Caicedo está a solo seis puntos de alcanzar al Tottenham que ocupa puestos de torneos europeos.

