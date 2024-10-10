Fútbol Internacional
El trofeo de la Copa América llegará a Guayaquil

El trofeo de la Copa América, torneo más antiguo del mundo a nivel de selecciones, llegará a Guayaquil para ser exhibida en el Malecón 2000.

   
    Trofeo de la Copa América. ( Conmebol )
Este jueves 10 de octubre de 2024 arribará desde Asunción, capital paraguaya, el trofeo masculino del torneo más antiguo a nivel de selecciones y el más importante de Sudamérica, la Copa América.

Conmebol oficializó a Ecuador como sede de la Copa América Femenina 2025, y el Municipio de Guayaquil, con el apoyo de la empresa privada, exhibirá el trofeo el día viernes 11 de octubre de 2024, de 10:00 a 18:00 en el Hemiciclo de La Rotonda del Malecón 2000.

Los asistentes para observar de cerca este preciado trofeo también podrán disfrutar de una zona de juegos, donde podrán entretenerse con futbolín y videojuegos. Cabe recalcar el hecho de que se podrán capturar fotos sin problema con el trofeo, pero sin tocarla, norma que tendrán que tomar en cuenta los aficionados.

Por tercera ocasión Ecuador volverá a recibir a las selecciones femeninas del continente. El torneo se realizará entre el 12 de julio y el 2 de agosto de 2025. La anterior edición de este torneo se celebró en Colombia.

