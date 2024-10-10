El trofeo de la Copa América llegará a Guayaquil

Este<b> jueves 10 de octubre de 2024</b> arribará desde Asunción, capital paraguaya, el<b> trofeo masculino</b> del torneo más antiguo a nivel de selecciones y el más importante de Sudamérica, la <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/copa-america-2024 target=_blank>Copa América</a></b>. <b>Conm</b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/entre-lagrimas-gustavo-alfaro-dt-paraguay-recuerda-su-paso-por-ecuador-XD8137189 target=_blank></a>