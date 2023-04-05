Fútbol Internacional
05 abr 2023 , 11:46

El PSG quiere reconstruirse con Mbappé, sin Messi ni Neymar

EFE y Redacción

El PSG tendría en sus planes reiniciar su proyecto deportivo, dejando ir a Neymar y Messi, pero, sosteniendo a Kylian Mbappé como su figura.

El París Saint Germain (PSG) quiere rehacer el equipo en torno a su estrella más joven, y además francesa, Kylian Mbappé, pero prescindiendo de sus otras dos figuras, los veteranos Lionel Messi y Neymar, señala este miércoles Le Parisien.

El diario, considerado el portavoz extraoficial del club, opina que la plantilla del PSG, reconstruida el pasado verano, "está en ruinas" y hace falta rehacerla para la próxima temporada.

La temprana eliminación en la Liga de Campeones, otra vez en octavos de final, y la dubitativa marcha en la liga nacional, donde el PSG es líder pero ha perdido los últimos dos partidos con un juego que deja mucho que desear, parece haber convencido a los dirigentes de que hace falta dar un enésimo golpe de timón a su proyecto.

La necesidad de reducir de forma drástica la masa salarial del equipo para cumplir con las reglas del juego limpio financiero hace que el presidente, Nasser al Khelaifi, y su responsable deportivo, Luis Campos, estén convencidos de que deben "hacer limpieza" el próximo verano para tener los recursos necesarios para llevar a cabo esa reconstrucción, añade el diario.

El primer caso es el de Messi, que llegó gratis en el verano de 2021, una oportunidad imposible de rechazar, y con el que prácticamente se había cerrado un acuerdo de renovación tras el Mundial de Qatar.

Sin embargo, las mediocres prestaciones del astro argentino desde que se proclamó campeón mundial, su elevado salario y su edad (cumplirá 36 años en junio) hacen cada vez más difícil su renovación, apunta Le Parisien, que recuerda también las quejas por Instagram de Jorge Messi, padre y agente del jugador, por las filtraciones en torno a este tema.

Messi finaliza su contrato el 30 de junio y su marcha, si no hay prolongación, sería sencilla. Mucho más complicado es el caso de Neymar, quien tiene contrato hasta 2027.

Encontrar un club que quiera fichar al brasileño se presenta muy complicado por su edad (31 años) y su elevado salario (26 millones de euros netos por año), pero también por su tendencia a sufrir lesiones importantes debido a la fragilidad de sus tobillos y sus pies, así como por su disipado estilo de vida.

En cambio, Mbappé se presenta como el pilar ideal para la reconstrucción ya que reúne todas las características que se buscan: joven (24 años), de origen local, de fuerte carácter y comprometido.

El episodio del partido del pasado domingo, cuando en la presentación del equipo el nombre de Messi fue silbado por los aficionados parisinos mientras que Mbappé fue aclamado, indican a los dirigentes del club la dirección a seguir.

Le Parisien detalla que el PSG quiere buscar jugadores franceses jóvenes y de gran fortaleza física, como Randal Kolo-Muani (ahora en el Eintracht de Fráncfort), Khéphren Thuram (Niza) o Youssouf Fofana (Mónaco), toda vez que nombres como Aurélien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) o Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Múnich), que también entran en ese perfil, se consideran inalcanzables.

La dirección deportiva -de acuerdo con el periódico- quiere cambiar el modelo después de ver cómo el centro del campo parisino se ha desintegrado físicamente en Champions ante el Bayern de Múnich o en las últimas derrotas ligueras. De ahí la nueva apuesta por futbolistas de mayor poderío. EFE

