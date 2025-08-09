Fútbol Internacional
09 ago 2025 , 08:30

El Manchester United ficha a Sesko por USD 99 millones

El Manchester United ha fichado al delantero esloveno Benjamin Sesko, procedente del RB Leipzig, por 74 millones de libras (USD 99 millones), según hizo oficial este sábado el club inglés.

   
  • El Manchester United ficha a Sesko por USD 99 millones
    Sesko, nuevo goleador del Manchester United.( Manchester United )
Fuente:
Agencia
user placeholder

EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Manchester United ha fichado al delantero esloveno Benjamin Sesko, procedente del RB Leipzig, por 74 millones de libras (USD 99 millones), según hizo oficial este sábado el club inglés.

El futbolista de Radece se convierte en el cuarto refuerzo de los de Rúben Amorim en este mercado veraniego, elevando el gasto hasta los 279 millones.

Lea: Juventus y Manchester United compiten por el fichaje del danés Morten Hjulmand

Los 'Red Devils' han incorporado en este ventana a Bryan Mbeumo (87 millones), Matheus Cunha (86 millones) y Diego León (4 millones), además de un Sesko que viene a completar la delantera y que supondrá salidas como la del hispano-argentino Alejandro Garnacho, que ya negocia con el Chelsea, y Rasmus Hojlund, además de un Marcus Rashford que ya se fue cedido al Barcelona.

Sesko, de 22 años, era pretendido también por el Newcastle United, como alternativa ante una posible venta de Alexander Isak, pero optó por el United, que este año no competirá en Europa y que el año pasado finalizó decimoquinto en la Premier League y perdió la final de la Liga Europa contra el Tottenham Hotspur.

El esloveno ha firmado un contrato de cinco años hasta 2030.En las últimas dos temporadas, Sesko ha sido el jugador menor de 23 años que más tantos ha marcado en las grandes ligas europeas y el año pasado anotó 21 tantos y repartió seis asistencias con el RB Leipzig.

Con la selección eslovena ha jugado 41 encuentros y marcado 16 goles tras convertirse en el debutante más joven de la historia del país en 2021.

"La historia del Manchester United es obviamente muy especial, pero lo que de verdad me atrae es el futuro. Cuando hablamos del proyecto, estaba claro que todo está hecho para que este equipo crezca y compita por los títulos más grandes pronto", dijo Sesko.

Temas
Fútbol Inglaterra
Fútbol inglés
Mercado de fichajes
Premier League
Manchester United
Inglaterra
Noticias
Recomendadas