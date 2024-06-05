Fútbol Internacional
05 jun 2024 , 16:00

Corinthians atrasó el pago de una de las cuotas del fichaje de Félix Torres al Santos Laguna

Félix Torres fue comprado por el Corinthians después de unas largas negociaciones, pero al momento de pagar el traspaso ha tenido atrasos.

  • Corinthians atrasó el pago de una de las cuotas del fichaje de Félix Torres al Santos Laguna
    Corinthians retrasó una cuota del traspaso de Félix Torres con el pago al Santos Laguna.( Archivo )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Félix Torres se convirtió en nuevo jugador del Corinthians en este 2024, luego de unas duras negociaciones con el Santos Laguna y llegaron a un acuerdo de pagar USD 6.5 millones en seis cuotas, pero han tenido que atrasar una.

El Timao debía realizar dos pagos en este 2024 al Santos Laguna, pero tuvo que retrasar la segunda cuota por la compra de Félix Torres.

El conjunto brasileño tenía que haber depositado USD 1 millón por la primera cuota respectiva de este año, pero el dinero no ha ingresado a las arcas del cuadro mexicano, apunta el portal UOL.

Lea más: La FIFA sanciona a Emelec con dos años sin inscribir jugadores

Corinthians le debe dos meses de los derechos de imagen a Félix Torres.
Corinthians le debe dos meses de los derechos de imagen a Félix Torres. ( Archivo )

Ahora, el Corinthians deberá pagar una multa del 15 % del valor de la cuota, es decir, que deberán abonar extra USD 150 000, lo que haría un total de USD 1 150 000, encareciendo el fichaje de Torres.

Por esa razón, el Timao está en conversaciones con la directiva del Santos para llegar a un acuerdo y realizar los pagos en plazos, algo que no estaba estipulado en el contrato.

Sin embargo, las deudas no son solo con el club mexicano; sino que también le deben dos meses de los derechos de imagen a Félix Torres y al resto de la plantilla.

Temas
Fútbol
Fútbol internacional
Santos Laguna
Fútbol brasileño
Corinthians
Félix Torres
Brasil
México
Noticias
Recomendadas