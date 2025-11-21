Fútbol Internacional
21 nov 2025 , 11:00

Cole Palmer sufrió una impensada lesión y será baja del Chelsea ante Barcelona en la Champions League

Cole Palmer, atacante del Chelsea, sufrió un accidente doméstico que lo dejará fuera de los próximos tres encuentros del conjunto londinense.

   
    El atacante del Chelsea será baja por al menos 3 encuentros.( REDES )
Cole Palmer sufrió un inesperado accidente doméstico que volvió a aplazar su regreso a las canchas con el Chelsea, justo cuando el delantero inglés se preparaba para reincorporarse tras una larga ausencia por lesión.

El club londinense publicó en un comunicado que Palmer se fracturó un dedo del pie izquierdo al estrellarse contra una puerta de su hogar.

Enzo Maresca detalló que el percance que sufrió el inglés impedirá que esté disponible para el partido de este sábado y también será baja ante el Burnley, Barcelona por Champions League y Arsenal.

Lea: Mikel Arteta confirmó la lesión de Gabriel Magalhães por más de un mes con el Arsenal

Maresca añadió que aún desconoce el tiempo que el delantero permanecerá alejado del campo de juego: “No es nada importante, pero lo único que sabemos es que no estará disponible ni esta semana ni la siguiente”.

Palmer ya se perdió los últimos 11 encuentros oficiales del Chelsea, su última aparición fue ante el Manchester United donde salió del partido en los primeros minutos debido a molestias físicas.

