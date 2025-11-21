Cole Palmer sufrió una impensada lesión y será baja del Chelsea ante Barcelona en la Champions League

<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/cole-palmer target=_blank>Cole Palmer</a> </b>sufrió un <b>inesperado accidente doméstico</b> que volvió a aplazar su regreso a las canchas con el <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/chelsea target=_blank>Chelsea</a></b>, justo cuando el delantero inglés se preparaba para reincorporarse tras una larga <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/enzo-maresca target=_blank><b></b></a> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/mikel-arteta-lesion-gabriel-magalhaes-arsenal-piero-hincapie-FA10455154 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>