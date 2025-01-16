Fútbol Internacional
Chelsea planea solucionar sus problemas con la Premier con un acuerdo económico

El Chelsea planea solucionar los problemas financieros heredados de la época de Roman Abramovich con un acuerdo económico con la Premier League, según informan medios británicos.

   
Al llegar al club en mayo de 2022, una vez se concretó la marcha de Abramovich por su relación la invasión rusa de Ucrania, los nuevos dueños detectaron irregularidades en las cuentas, relacionadas con fichajes y pagos a agentes, y las trasladaron a la UEFA y a la Premier.

En julio de 2023, la UEFA ya impuso una multa de 8,6 millones de libras (USD 10,3 millones) al Chelsea por diversas violaciones del fair play financiero, mientras que para evitar algún tipo de sanción deportiva en la competición doméstica, el conjunto dirigido por Todd Boehly pretende llegar a un acuerdo similar, según el diario británico "The Times".

Entre los fichajes en los que supuestamente se cometieron irregularidades y han sido investigados por la Premier destacan los de Samuel Eto'o y Willian en 2013 y el de Eden Hazard en 2012.

La Premier League no sancionó a ningún equipo por problemas económicos durante el periodo comprendido entre 2021 y 2024, pero sí restó puntos a Nottingham Forest y Everton por irregularidades cometidas entre 2020 y 2023.

Además, está pendiente una apelación por una sanción al Leicester City, que superó las pérdidas permitidas por el fair play financiero entre 2020 y 2023, pero se acogió al hecho de que una de esas temporadas estuvo en el Championship, evitando la jurisdicción de la Premier.

Estas reglas económicas cambiarán a partir de la temporada que viene cuando se implemente un techo de gasto en cuando a salarios y fichajes del 85 % de los ingresos generados. Este porcentaje se reducirá al 70 % para los equipos que disputen competiciones UEFA.

