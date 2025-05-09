Fútbol Internacional
Beccacece: "Es momento de probarnos de igual a igual contra Brasil y Argentina"

Sebastián Beccacece, DT de La Tri, apuesta por competir de igual a igual sin depender de la altura de Quito en las próximas fechas de las Eliminatorias al Mundial 2026.

   
    Sebastián Beccacece.( La Tri )
Sebastián Beccacece, DT de La Tri, comienza a pensar en el Mundial 2026.

El técnico argentino explicó los motivos detrás de la sorpresiva decisión de jugar los dos últimos partidos de local por las Eliminatorias al Mundial 2026 en Guayaquil.

Más allá de los aspectos físicos, el estratega dejó en claro que la elección responde a una decisión táctica: competir en condiciones similares a las potencias del continente.

“Es el momento de intentar, ante estas dos selecciones que siempre han estado arriba, de probarnos de igual a igual, ya no de tener excusa al clima. La idea es tener un equipo que esté preparado para todo. Nosotros también podemos y creemos”, comentó Sebastián Beccacece en una entrevista con Radio Centro.

La selección de Ecuador recibirá a Brasil en junio y a Argentina en septiembre en el estadio Monumental, alejándose del tradicional uso de la altura de Quito como fortaleza.

“Cuando vinimos con Bolivia acá, nos llevamos una linda sensación. Contra Venezuela creímos oportuno jugar en la altura por un cierto grado de trabajar en la incomodidad, ya que dos o tres jugadores se expresaron que se sintieron más cómodos en la costa, cosa que me encantó”, precisó.

Históricamente, la altura de Quito (2 850 metros sobre el nivel del mar) fue un arma clave para La Tri, con recordados triunfos frente a gigantes como Brasil, Argentina o Uruguay. Sin embargo, Beccacece propone construir una selección adaptable, competitiva más allá del contexto geográfico.

Ambos duelos serán vitales para definir el nivel actual de la selección de Ecuador en carrera hacia el Mundial 2026. La Tri, hoy por hoy, se posiciona en zona de clasificación directa.

