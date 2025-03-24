Arbitraje inédito para el partido entre Chile vs. Ecuador

<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/seleccion-de-ecuador target=_blank>Ecuador</a> visitará a <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/seleccion-de-chile target=_blank>Chile</a> este martes 25 de marzo por la fecha 14 de la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/eliminatorias-mundial-2026 target=_blank>Eliminatoria al Mundial 2026</a> y Conmebol designó un arbitraje inédito para este partido. <b>El juez central asignado es el uruguayo</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/seleccion-de-ecuador target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/seleccion-de-ecuador target=_blank></a>