24 mar 2025 , 11:36

Arbitraje inédito para el partido entre Chile vs. Ecuador

Gustavo Tejera, de 37 años, será el árbitro encargado del partido entre Chile vs. Ecuador. El uruguayo dirigirá por primera vez a ambas selecciones por Eliminatorias al Mundial 2026.

   
Ecuador visitará a Chile este martes 25 de marzo por la fecha 14 de la Eliminatoria al Mundial 2026 y Conmebol designó un arbitraje inédito para este partido.

El juez central asignado es el uruguayo Gustavo Tejera de 37 años.

La nómina que lo acompañerá serán: Nicolás Taran (Línea 1), Martin Soppi (Línea 2), Alberto Feres (cuarto árbitro), Andrés Cunha (VAR) y Christian Ferreyra (AVAR).

Tejera no ha dirigido a Ecuador y Chile en Eliminatorias al Mundial 2026.

Con Ecuador, solo hizo por categorías inferiores con la Sub 23 en el Preolímpico del año pasado en el empate 1-1 ante Venezuela y el la derrota 2-1 ante Brasil.

Por Eliminatorias, el arbitro uruguayo solo ha dirigido en la victoria 1-0 de Paraguay sobre Bolivia y el empate 1-1 entre Venezuela y Argentina.

Fecha, hora y dónde ver Chile vs. Ecuador por las Eliminatorias

Chile recibirá a Ecuador en el estadio Nacional de Santiago para disputar la fecha 14 de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas este martes 25 de marzo a las 19:00.

Este duelo lo transmitirá Zapping en su plan premium y El Canal del Fútbol.

