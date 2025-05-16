Fútbol Internacional
16 may 2025 , 14:42

Agenda deportiva del fin semana, sábado 17 y domingo 18 de mayo

El Clásico del Astillero entre Barcelona SC y Emelec, la definición del descenso del Venezia son algunos de los eventos para disfrutar de los hinchas del fútbol.

   
    El Clásico del Astillero es el protagonista del fin de semana.( Ecuavisa )
Las grandes ligas europeas ya están llegando a su final, por lo que los hinchas del fútbol podrán disfrutar de sus partidos este sábado 17 y domingo 18 de mayo.

Además, en la LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim se disputará el Clásico del Astillero entre Barcelona SC y Emelec.

También, John Yeboah en el Venezia buscará evitar descender a la Serie B del fútbol de Italia.

Sábado, 17 de mayo

  • Mainz vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Piero Hincapié)| Bundesliga | 08:30
  • Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City | 11:00 | final de FA Cup
  • Aucas vs. Manta | 14:00 | LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim
  • PSG vs. Auxerre (Willian Pacho) | 14:00| Ligue 1
  • Mushuc Runa vs. Orense | 16:30 | LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim
  • La troncal vs. Imbabura | 17:00 | Copa Ecuador
  • New England Revolution (Leonardo Campana) vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 18:30 MLS
  • Macará vs. El Nacional | 19:00 | LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim

    • Domingo, 18 de mayo

  • Vinotinto vs. Independiente del Valle | 13:00 | LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim
  • Cagliari vs. Venezia (John Yeboah) | 13:45
  • Delfin vs. Universidad Católica | 15:30 | LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim
  • Barcelona SC vs. Emelec| 17:00 | LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim
  • Rosario Central vs. Huracán (Hernán Galíndez) | 17:00 | Liga de Argentina
  • Inter Miami (Allen Obando) vs. Orlando City | 18:00 | MLS
  • Ecuador vs. Brasil | 19:30 | Sudamericano femenino sub 17
