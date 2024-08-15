Fútbol Internacional
15 ago 2024 , 19:09

El Chelsea busca el fichaje del nigeriano Victor Osimhen

Los de Londres están dispuestos a dar dos jugadores y más de USD 45 millones por hacerse con los servicios del africano.

   
    Victor Osimhen, delantero nigeriano.( ARCHIVO )
La Premier League arranca este fin de semana, sin embargo el Chelsea sigue buscando refuerzos, precisamente a un delantero: Victor Osimhen.

El equipo de Londres tiene como prioridad sumar al atacante internacional nigeriano del Napoli, futbolista por el que el presidente celeste Aurelio de Laurentiis quiere sacar el mayor rendimiento posible y está resistiendo todas las acometidas.

El africano de 25 años, acumula 17 goles en 32 partidos disputados la temporada pasada, siendo uno de los atacantes más fructíferos de la campaña en Europa.

Ante eso, y según detallan desde el viejo continente, el Chelsea estaría negociando con dos jugadores en la operación, sumado a USD 46 millones y así alcanzar las expectativas de los USD 114 millones que esperan los italianos.

Los nombres sobre la mesa son Romelu Lukaku y Cesare Casadei, quienes llegarían junto a una jugosa cifra.

