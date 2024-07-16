Fútbol Internacional
16 jul 2024 , 11:28

Gareth Southgate renunció a su cargo de entrenador de la selección de Inglaterra

Después de perder la final de la Eurocopa contra España, Gareth Southgate anunció su renuncia como entrenador de Inglaterra.

  • Gareth Southgate renunció a su cargo de entrenador de la selección de Inglaterra
    Gareth Southgate renunció a su cargo de entrenador de la selección de Inglaterra( EFE )
Fuente:
Agencias
user placeholder

EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El seleccionador de Inglaterra, Gareth Southgate, ha anunciado su renuncia, tras la derrota de su equipo en la final de la Eurocopa contra España.

Southgate asumió su cargo 2016 y ha conseguido llegar a dos finales de la Eurocopa (ambas con derrota) y las semifinales del Mundial en 2018.

En un mensaje difundido por la selección inglesa, el propio Southgate, que dirigió en 102 partidos, se despide de los seguidores calificando la experiencia como el honor de su vida.

Lea más: ¿Quién es Justin Cornejo, arquero de Barcelona SC, que está en estado crítico?

"Ha significado todo para mí y le he dado todo. Pero es momento para un cambio y para un nuevo capítulo. La final del domingo en Berlín contra España fue mi último partido como seleccionador de Inglaterra", escribe Southgate.

Gareth Southgate perdió dos finales de la Eurocopa con la selección de Inglaterra.
Gareth Southgate perdió dos finales de la Eurocopa con la selección de Inglaterra. ( EFE )

El estratega inglés agregó que "el equipo que llevamos a (la Eurocopa de) Alemania está lleno de talento joven ilusionante y pueden ganar el trofeo que todos soñamos. Estoy muy orgulloso de ellos, y espero que nos pongamos detrás de los jugadores y del equipo", señaló.

Southgate ingresa a la historia como uno de los entrenadores más longevos en la selección inglesa, a pesar de las críticas por su estilo de juego.

Lea más: Leonel Álvarez explotó contra la dirigencia de Emelec por el viaje a Estados Unidos y no poder fichar

El ciclo del inglés acumula la eliminación en las semifinales del Mundial 2018 contra Croacia; la derrota en penales ante Italia en la final de Eurocopa 2021 y ahora caer ante España jugando por el título de la Euro 2024.

El responsable federativo recordó que en los 25 grandes campeonatos tras ganar el Mundial de 1966 y antes de que Southgate asumiera las riendas, Inglaterra había ganado solo siete partidos de eliminatorias; en sus ocho años, ha ganado nueve.

Temas
Fútbol
Eurocopa
Fútbol internacional
Fútbol Inglaterra
Fútbol inglés
Eurocopa 2024
Gareth Southgate
Inglaterra
Noticias
Recomendadas