🥵 A thrilling finish in Gumeracha as a familiar face of the race claims yet another success, and takes the Ochre Jersey of the #TourDownUnder



📺 Stream the race now on 7plus: https://t.co/k2Exq3FDwl



Ziptrak | @santosltd#TourDownUnder #CouchPeloton pic.twitter.com/uZnS84jJZS