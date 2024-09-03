Tecnología
La nueva estafa que vacía las cuentas bancarias con solo hacer clic en un anuncio publicitario

La creciente sofisticación de las estafas en línea ha llevado a la aparición de una nueva y peligrosa modalidad de fraude: el malvertising. Este término, que combina "malware" y "advertising" (publicidad), describe una técnica en la que anuncios publicitarios en internet son utilizados para distribuir software malicioso que puede despojar a los usuarios de sus cuentas bancarias y datos personales con solo hacer clic en ellos.

En un mundo cada vez más interconectado, la tecnología, aunque facilita la comunicación y el acceso a información, también abre nuevas avenidas para los ciberdelincuentes. Según expertos de Kaspersky, las estafas en internet han evolucionado gracias a la ingeniería social, una técnica que manipula el comportamiento humano para obtener acceso a información privada. "Las estafas basadas en la ingeniería social explotan la forma en que las personas piensan y actúan, lo que las convierte en ataques altamente efectivos", explican los especialistas.

La revista Semana alertó recientemente sobre el auge de los ataques de malvertising, una amenaza creciente que se camufla en anuncios publicitarios en sitios web de confianza. Estos anuncios, comprados por ciberdelincuentes y presentados en plataformas legítimas, pueden redirigir a los usuarios a sitios infectados con malware que se instala automáticamente en sus dispositivos. Esta táctica engañosa permite a los atacantes infiltrar dispositivos sin que el usuario se dé cuenta, comprometiendo así su seguridad.

A diferencia de los anuncios publicitarios inocentes, los infectados con malware contienen códigos maliciosos que activan el ataque tan pronto como la página comienza a cargarse. Este enfoque permite a los hackers acceder a la información del usuario, incluidos datos bancarios, causando un daño considerable.

Para protegerse contra esta amenaza, los expertos recomiendan varias medidas preventivas. Entre ellas se encuentran el uso de bloqueadores de anuncios, mantener el software de seguridad actualizado y evitar hacer clic en cualquier anuncio publicitario sin verificar su autenticidad. Estas prácticas pueden ayudar a reducir el riesgo de ser víctima de este tipo de estafa.

Con la creciente preocupación por estas nuevas técnicas de fraude, es crucial que los usuarios de internet se mantengan informados y sean cautelosos al interactuar con anuncios en línea. La conciencia y la prevención son las mejores herramientas para protegerse contra los ciberdelincuentes en la era digital.

