Instagram utilizará IA para combatir el spam y los falsos seguidores

<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/musica/snoop-dogg-cuenta-seguidores-decision-dejar-fumar-GC6334778 target=_blank>Instagram </a>ha anunciado un conjunto de<b> nuevas herramientas </b>que permitirán a los usuarios<b> limitar las interacciones no deseadas,</b> como comentarios spam, seguidores falsos y etiquetas spam. Estas<b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/redes/luisito-comunica-critica-record-guinness-kimberly-loaiza-CB6470325 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/tecnologia/como-leer-los-mensajes-de-instagram-sin-que-aparezca-el-visto-YG6329166 target=_blank></a>