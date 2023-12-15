Tecnología
Instagram utilizará IA para combatir el spam y los falsos seguidores

Europapress

Instagram implementará inteligencia artificial para detectar y eliminar cuentas falsas.

Instagram ha anunciado un conjunto de nuevas herramientas que permitirán a los usuarios limitar las interacciones no deseadas, como comentarios spam, seguidores falsos y etiquetas spam.

Estas herramientas, que se implementarán en las próximas semanas, se basan en el uso de la inteligencia artificial para detectar y eliminar automáticamente este tipo de contenido.

Una de las principales novedades es la creación de una bandeja de entrada separada para las cuentas sospechosas de spam o bots. Los usuarios podrán revisar estas cuentas y decidir si las eliminan o no.

Otra novedad es la posibilidad de eliminar de forma masiva las etiquetas spam. Los usuarios podrán seleccionar las etiquetas que quieren eliminar y la aplicación las eliminará automáticamente.

Además, Instagram está probando a ocultar las visualizaciones de historias de cuentas sospechosas de spam. Esto reducirá la capacidad de estos usuarios para interactuar con otros usuarios a través de las historias.

Por último, Instagram está reforzando su capacidad para detectar y ocultar comentarios spam. La aplicación también está introduciendo notificaciones para informar a los creadores cuando no están cumpliendo las recomendaciones de la plataforma o sus pautas de la comunidad.

Estas nuevas herramientas son un paso importante para mejorar la experiencia de los usuarios en Instagram. Ayudarán a reducir las molestias causadas por el spam y los falsos seguidores, y a crear una plataforma más segura y agradable para todos.

