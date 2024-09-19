Tecnología
19 sep 2024 , 12:46

Floricienta en WhatsApp: así puedes activar el nuevo modo flores amarillas

Para activar el modo Flores Amarillas en WhatsApp, los usuarios deberán utilizar un programa llamado Nova Launcher.

   
    Imagen referencial, flores amarillas.( Pixabay )
A partir del 21 de septiembre, con la llegada de la primavera en países como Argentina, WhatsApp introduce una variante estética en su logo, inspirada en la popular canción “Flores Amarillas” de Floricienta. Cada año, esta fecha se ha convertido en una tradición en diversas partes del mundo, donde se regalan flores amarillas como símbolo de aprecio.

Para activar el modo “Flores Amarillas” en WhatsApp, los usuarios deberán utilizar un programa llamado Nova Launcher, que permite modificar el logo de la aplicación. Aunque este cambio es temporal y no afectará las funciones internas de la plataforma, sí ofrecerá un nuevo aspecto al icono.

Flor Bertotti, a través de su canción, popularizó la costumbre de regalar flores amarillas en esta época. Si no recibes flores en este día, Meta te ofrecerá la opción de personalizar el logo de WhatsApp con este nuevo diseño.

Para activar el modo, es necesario tener a mano una imagen del logo adaptado a las flores amarillas, que se puede encontrar en internet o crear con inteligencia artificial. Esta imagen debe estar en formato PNG. Desde la app Nova Launcher, deberás establecerla como predeterminada y buscar o generar la imagen del icono.

Es importante mencionar que, al tratarse de aplicaciones de terceros, Meta no ofrece garantías sobre su funcionamiento. Según el diario La Nación, el modo “Flores Amarillas” debe realizarse exclusivamente desde Nova Launcher en dispositivos Android. Una vez configurado, podrás disfrutar de la nueva estética de WhatsApp.

