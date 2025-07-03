Tecnología
FaceTime podrá pausar las videollamadas si detecta desnudos en pantalla

La nueva función llegará con iOS 26 y busca proteger a los menores de contenido sensible durante las llamadas.

   
Apple quiere hacer de sus videollamadas un entorno más seguro, y con la llegada de iOS 26, la app FaceTime incorporará una nueva herramienta de protección que detectará desnudos en pantalla y, en caso de encontrarlos, pausará automáticamente la llamada.

Esta función ya aparece en la beta del sistema operativo para iPhone y forma parte del esfuerzo de Apple por proteger a los usuarios más jóvenes de situaciones inapropiadas, ya que cuando el sistema identifique contenido sensible, interrumpirá tanto el video como el audio, y mostrará una notificación que sugiere al usuario salir de la llamada si se siente incómodo.

Aunque el objetivo principal es proteger a los menores, el portal especializado 9to5Mac ha advertido que la herramienta también se activa en llamadas entre adultos, lo que genera dudas sobre su comportamiento final cuando iOS 26 esté disponible de forma oficial.

Apple aún no ha aclarado si se podrá desactivar esta función o si estará activa por defecto para todos los usuarios, pero lo que sí está claro es que la compañía sigue apostando por la inteligencia artificial y la detección automática de contenido sensible para reforzar la seguridad digital en su ecosistema.

Con esta medida, FaceTime se suma a otras funciones de control parental y protección infantil que Apple ha implementado en los últimos años, en un contexto donde la privacidad y la seguridad digital son más relevantes que nunca.

