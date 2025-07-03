FaceTime podrá pausar las videollamadas si detecta desnudos en pantalla

Apple quiere hacer de sus videollamadas un entorno más seguro, y <b>con la llegada de </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/iOS target=_blank>iOS</a><b> 26, la app FaceTime incorporará una nueva herramienta </b>de protección que detectará desnudos en pantalla y, en caso <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/iphone target=_blank></a><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/apple target=_blank></a><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/video target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/tecnologia/la-playstation-5-pro-tendra-graficos-mucho-mas-potentes-KC9620048 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/tecnologia/x-ahora-usara-inteligencia-artificial-IN9609390 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/usuarios target=_blank></a><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/inteligencia-artificial target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/seguridad target=_blank></a>