02 ago 2023 , 12:39

ChatGPT: este es el único empleo que no desaparecerá con la inteligencia artificial

Redacción

El fundador de ChatGPT, Sam Altman, aseguró que la inteligencia artificial tendrá efectos positivos, pero que varios empleos desaparecerán tras su implementación

    Imagen archivo de codigos de programación ( Europa Press/UNSPLASH )
La profesión de maestro es identificada como el único empleo que no está en riesgo de desaparecer con la llegada de herramientas de inteligencia artificial

Las herramientas generativas impulsadas por inteligencia artificial (IA) como ChatGPT se están consolidando cada vez más en las actividades profesionales de nuestra sociedad moderna. A pesar de que estas herramientas poseen un gran potencial de simplificar ciertas actividades y elevar la eficiencia de varias industrias, ciertos puestos de trabajo se han visto en riesgo de ser suplantados por esta nueva tecnología.

Este pasado 31 de julio, Sam Altman, el fundador de OpenAI que es responsable por el asistente de IA generativa de ChatGPT, aseguró que “algunos trabajos desaparecerán y punto”. De igual manera, Altman recalcó la vitalidad de los maestros en nuestra sociedad, afirmando que ciertos sistemas o “chatbots” de IA nunca podrán suplantarlos. De igual manera, los empleos que si están en riesgo tampoco fueron identificados ni especificados durante su testimonio.

La estabilidad de la industria de la educación se atribuyó a su característica humana, un elemento que ChatGPT nunca podrá suplantar. En otras palabras, Altman declaró que las actividades realizadas por un tutor/maestro siempre serán más eficaces si se basan en una guía personalizada. Según un estudio realizado por OpenAI, los técnicos e informáticos se encuentran entre aquellas profesiones en las que la IA puede "ahorrar a los trabajadores una cantidad significativa de tiempo real en la realización de una gran parte de sus tareas". Algo que no aplica a empleados del secor educativo.

