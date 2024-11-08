Salud y Belleza
El té azul que lo cura todo: mejora el sueño y la memoria después de los 40

Esta bebida ofrece beneficios que mejoran el estado físico y mental, además de ayudarle a dormir mejor.

   
    Imagen referencial, té de oolong.( Pixabay )
El té de oolong, conocido en China como té azul, es una bebida milenaria que combina el té verde y negro, ofrece beneficios tanto para el estado físico como mental. Contiene propiedades que mejoran la memoria, facilitan el sueño y contribuyen a la salud cardiovascular, el oolong se ha convertido en una alternativa natural popular para quienes buscan mantener el bienestar después de los 40 años.

A medida que envejecemos, especialmente después de los 35 años, las preocupaciones sobre la salud y el descanso aumentan. La falta de sueño y los problemas para conciliarlo pueden afectar negativamente la calidad de vida, haciendo del descanso una prioridad crucial a partir de los 40. Es aquí donde el té oolong destaca, pues sus propiedades ayudan a calmar la mente y mejorar la calidad del sueño.

El oolong se encuentra a punto medio entre el té verde y el negro en términos de oxidación, lo que le otorga su característico color azul. Según el portal Punto de Té, el oolong es rico en antioxidantes, posee propiedades antiinflamatorias y anticancerígenas, contiene teanina, un compuesto que favorece la relajación, ayuda a reducir el estrés y la ansiedad. Además, tiene efectos beneficiosos para la piel y previene la aparición de caries gracias a su contenido de taninos.

En la cultura popular china, el té oolong es considerado un aliado para mejorar la calidad del sueño. Sus compuestos promueven la relajación, facilitando la conciliación del sueño y el descanso profundo.

De acuerdo con MedlinePlus, a medida que envejecemos, es común enfrentar dificultades para dormir, como problemas para conciliar el sueño o despertarse frecuentemente. El consumo de oolong puede ser una herramienta natural para mitigar estas dificultades.

Además de sus efectos relajantes, el té oolong mejora la circulación sanguínea, acelera el metabolismo, contribuye al control del peso y ayuda a mantener niveles saludables de colesterol, lo que protege al corazón.

