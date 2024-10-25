Salud y Belleza
¿Quieres mejorar tu memoria? Este sencillo hábito podría ser la clave

Este hábito ejercita y fortalece la memoria; los expertos recomiendan no dejarlo.

   
    Imagen de una persona escribiendo a mano en un diario.( Pixabay )
En los últimos años, la digitalidad ha reemplazado actividades que se realizan de forma manual, como la escritura. Con el avance de la tecnología, la gente escribe menos, ya que los teclados y pantallas táctiles han reemplazado esta necesidad, sea para los estudios o para comunicaciones.

La escritura a mano cada vez se va perdiendo, e incluso se ha dejado de enseñar las formas de escribir en cursiva, dando prioridad a la tecnología. Sin embargo, algunos estudios tecnológicos demuestran que la escritura tiene beneficios cognitivos que los teclados no pueden replicar.

Los expertos en neurociencia han manifestado su preocupación por el abandono de esta práctica, ya que tomar un lápiz o pluma para plasmar tus ideas en un papel estimula al cerebro. Esto favorece los procesos motores complejos y ayuda a la memoria, al retener la información.

De acuerdo con Mellissa Prunty, profesora de terapia ocupacional en la Universidad Brunel de Londres, “sostener un bolígrafo con los dedos, presionarlo en la superficie y mover las manos para crear letras y palabras es una habilidad cognitivo-motora compleja que requiere mucha atención”.

La escritura a mano es una actividad que involucra muchos sentidos, contribuyendo al procesamiento profundo de la información que se está recibiendo.

Un estudio realizado con 42 adultos que estaban aprendiendo árabe demostró que mediante la escritura a mano aprendieron más rápido el idioma, además de pronunciar correctamente a comparación con los participantes que usaron teclado.

La escritura manual “puede activar más conexiones a través de diferentes dimensiones sensoriales en comparación con la escritura a máquina”, comenta Robert Wiley, profesor de psicología de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte, mediante un artículo de National Geographic.

Escribir a mano activa las áreas cerebrales que están involucradas en el procesamiento de información, además de mejorar la capacidad de retención. Es por ello que es fundamental mantener el hábito de escribir.

