Salud y Belleza
04 dic 2023 , 13:10

Estos son los efectos de la cúrcuma sobre el hígado y los riñones

Redacción

La cúrcuma produce diferentes reacciones en el organismo. Te contamos más.

  
    La cúrcuma es ampliamente utilizada en la medicina ayurvédica de la India. ( Freepick )
Fuente:
En la búsqueda constante de remedios naturales y soluciones para mejorar la salud, la cúrcuma ha emergido como una especia "milagrosa", promocionada por sus presuntos beneficios para el hígado y los riñones.

La cúrcuma se ha convertido en un ingrediente de moda, disponible en forma de raíz fresca, polvo o suplementos concentrados en tiendas naturistas y mercados. Se le atribuyen propiedades antiinflamatorias, antioxidantes y se la vincula a posibles beneficios para órganos vitales como el hígado y los riñones. Quédate con nosotros y averigua los beneficios de esta raíz para estos dos órganos importantes.


La cúrcuma es un importante condimento en Asia Meridional. ( Freepick )

En el hígado

El hígado, un órgano crucial para la desintoxicación y el procesamiento de sustancias, se ve afectado por lo que ingerimos. Se ha sugerido que la cúrcuma podría tener beneficios para la salud hepática, como la capacidad de prevenir el daño causado por toxinas, según estudios de la BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies.

El National Institute of Health (NIH) ha mencionado que la cúrcuma está siendo evaluada como una terapia potencial para la lesión hepática aguda y crónica, aunque su eficacia y seguridad no se demostraron claramente. Así mismo, la suplementación con curcumina puede ser útil para tratar el hígado graso, especialmente el no alcohólico, ayudando a mantener un equilibrio celular que favorece al aumento de antioxidantes en el sistema.


El hígado es un importante órgano del sistema digestivo. ( Freepick )

En los riñones

En el caso de los riñones, la situación se vuelve aún más compleja. Se ha sugerido que la cúrcuma, gracias a sus propiedades antiinflamatorias, podría ser beneficiosa contra la enfermedad renal crónica, según un estudio de la NIH.

Así mismo, la Fundación Nacional del Riñón sostiene que la cúrcuma, como especia, es segura para la salud renal y posee una riqueza en vitaminas, minerales y antioxidantes. No obstante, se aconseja precaución al ingerir este ingrediente en forma de suplementos o en cantidades excesivas, ya que podría generar efectos adversos. Así mismo, varias investigaciones aún están en curso, y la seguridad de la cúrcuma en grandes cantidades, especialmente a través de suplementos, está en entredicho.


El exceso de cúrcuma podría tener efectos adversos en los riñones. ( Freepick )

Todo con moderación

Es importante destacar que no es saludable excederse con las dosis de ningún suplemento o alimento, y la cúrcuma no es la excepción. Su consumo en grandes dosis podría producir efectos secundarios, como estreñimiento, náuseas, vómitos, reflujo, dolor abdominal, y sus suplementos pueden dañar al hígado, según el Medical News Today. El NIH destaca que los principales síntomas de daño hepático por la cúrcuma, son: fatiga, náuseas y falta de apetito, seguidos de orina oscura e ictericia.

La cúrcuma, considerada segura en su forma natural, podría contribuir a la formación de cálculos renales debido a su contenido de oxalato. Los expertos advierten que, aunque puede ser parte de una dieta equilibrada, el consumo excesivo o en forma de suplementos debe abordarse con precaución, por lo que es importante acudir a tu médico de cabecera para consultar las dosis adecuadas para cada persona.

