Estos son los efectos de la cúrcuma sobre el hígado y los riñones

El hígado, un órgano crucial para la desintoxicación y el procesamiento de sustancias, se ve afectado por lo que ingerimos. Se ha sugerido que la cúrcuma podría tener beneficios para la salud hepática, como la capacidad de prevenir el daño causado por toxinas, según estudios de la BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies.

El National Institute of Health (NIH) ha mencionado que la cúrcuma está siendo evaluada como una terapia potencial para la lesión hepática aguda y crónica, aunque su eficacia y seguridad no se demostraron claramente. Así mismo, la suplementación con curcumina puede ser útil para tratar el hígado graso, especialmente el no alcohólico, ayudando a mantener un equilibrio celular que favorece al aumento de antioxidantes en el sistema.

Te podría interesar: Estos son los principales factores de riesgo del Cáncer de Hígado que no solo incluyen al alcoholismo