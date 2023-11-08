Salud y Belleza
08 nov 2023 , 13:27

Cúrcuma para adelgazar: este es el mejor horario para consumirla

user placeholder

Redacción

Consumir cúrcuma puede ayudar a perder peso. Aquí te contamos más

  • Cúrcuma para adelgazar: este es el mejor horario para consumirla
    La cúrcuma ayuda en un sinfín de procesos metabólicos ( Freepick )
Fuente:
Redacción

Mantener un peso óptimo no solo es un asunto estético, sino que también es fundamental para la salud y el bienestar general. En esto, la eliminación de la grasa acumulada en la zona abdominal puede resultar todo un desafío para un gran número de personas, y es precisamente en esta lucha donde la cúrcuma desempeña un papel relevante.

La cúrcuma, una especia ampliamente empleada en la cultura asiática y un componente esencial del curry, que se utiliza tanto para aportar sabor como color a los platos, tiene un papel protagónico en la reducción de peso. ¿Quieres saber como ayuda la cúrcuma a perder esas libritas de más? Quédate con nosotros para saber más.

Te podría interesar: ¿Qué Impacto tiene la Cúrcuma en la Salud del Hígado?

Este condimento es característico por su potente color amarillo
Este condimento es característico por su potente color amarillo ( Freepick )

Varios estudios, entre ellos uno publicado por la National Institute of Health (NIH), respaldan a la cúrcuma como ayuda natural para la salud, especialmente cuando se combina con actividad física y cambios en los hábitos alimenticios. Esta raíz es rica en antioxidantes y posee varias propiedades antiinflamatorias, lo que puede promover la relajación mental y dar múltiples beneficios para el estado anímico.

Otros estudios, como uno realizado por la Universidad de Harvard, alaban los beneficios de consumir tés e infusiones, relacionando su consumo con un menor riesgo de diabetes y posiblemente enfermedades cardiovasculares, por lo que beber una infusión de Cúrcuma puede ser la mejor opción para conseguir todos sus beneficios y nutrientes, como la fibra, proteínas y una variedad de vitaminas y minerales esenciales, como vitamina C, E, K, sodio, potasio, calcio, cobre, hierro, magnesio y zinc.

Te podría interesar: Descubren un nuevo beneficio de beber té negro a diario

  • Las infusiones de cúrcuma se consumen en la India desde la antigüedad
    Las infusiones de cúrcuma se consumen en la India desde la antigüedad ( Freepick )
  • Imagen de la raíz de cúrcuma y el condimento
    Imagen de la raíz de cúrcuma y el condimento ( Freepick )

La cúrcuma se puede consumir por la noche sin afectar el sueño, lo que facilita la depuración del hígado y la función intestinal del día siguiente. También es beneficioso tomarla después de una comida importante durante el día. Siguiendo este patrón, comenzaremos a notar una ligera disminución de la grasa abdominal gracias a las propiedades digestivas de la cúrcuma, que ayudan a que nuestro sistema funcione correctamente.

Es importante destacar que esta infusión no es adecuada para mujeres embarazadas, niños, personas con problemas de vesícula o desequilibrios hormonales. Además, se recomienda no consumirla durante un período prolongado sin consultar a un profesional de la salud. Si deseas consumir esta infusión, puedes prepararla en la comodidad de tu hogar con estos ingredientes:

  • 1 cucharada de cúrcuma en polvo
  • 4 tazas de agua
  • 1 cucharada de jugo de limón o jengibre rallado
  • Miel (opcional)
    • Temas
    Salud
    India
    bebidas
    cúrcuma
    Mundo
    Noticias
    Recomendadas