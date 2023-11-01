Salud y Belleza
01 nov 2023 , 12:58

Conoce la fruta que protege tu corazón y mejora tu salud sexual

Redacción

Descubre de qué fruta estamos hablando cómo puede impactar positivamente en tu bienestar

    El consumo de frutas de forma equilibrada es parte de un estilo de vida saludable( Freepick )
Fuente:
Los superalimentos han ganado una creciente popularidad en todo el mundo debido a su capacidad para ofrecer una amplia gama de beneficios para la salud, incluido un alto contenido de vitaminas y minerales. Aunque es importante destacar que no son una solución milagrosa por sí solos y deben formar parte de una dieta equilibrada y variada.

Estos alimentos destacan por su riqueza nutricional y, en algunos casos, superan a otros en contenido proteico, fibra y beneficios específicos. Sin embargo, ¿Sabías que existe un superalimento capaz de proteger el corazón y promover el deseo sexual?

Primer plano de moras brillantes y recién recogidas.
Primer plano de moras brillantes y recién recogidas. ( Freepick )

La mora, el gran aliado del corazón

La mora es una fruta silvestre que se destaca por su asombroso poder antioxidante. Estas no solo son deliciosas, sino que también son una fuente rica de nutrientes que no deberían faltar en la dieta diaria. Originarias de las zonas altas y tropicales de América, las moras se cultivan en muchas partes del mundo.

Según The Cleveland Clinic, las moras son una excelente fuente de vitamina C, vitamina K y manganeso. Sin embargo, lo que hace que las moras destaquen es su impresionante poder antioxidante gracias a la abundancia de pigmentos naturales como los antocianósidos y carotenoides. Así mismo, el Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos señala que 1 taza de moras puede ayudarlo a cumplir con las cantidades dietéticas recomendadas (RDA) para estos nutrientes.

Así, el consumo regular de moras puede ayudar a mejorar y proteger su salud al reducir los factores de riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas, reducir los marcadores inflamatorios y proporcionar nutrientes esenciales que su cuerpo necesita para mantener una salud óptima.

El cultivo de moras se da en varias zonas de América.
El cultivo de moras se da en varias zonas de América. ( Freepick )

Además, se ha destacado que las moras poseen propiedades afrodisíacas y podrían prolongar la actividad sexual. Aunque los efectos pueden variar de una persona a otra, su delicioso sabor y beneficios para la salud hacen que valga la pena explorar este superalimento.

Según un estudio realizado por la American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, se vincula el consumo de alimentos ricos en flavonoides, los cuales otorgan color a las frutas y verduras, con un menor riesgo de disfunción eréctil. Esta condición afecta a una proporción significativa de hombres, y los flavonoides también se encuentran en cítricos y vino tinto. Además, se observó que un mayor consumo de frutas redujo el riesgo en un 14%, y cuando se combinó con ejercicio regular, la reducción del riesgo alcanzó un 21%.

Los afrodisiacos pueden ayudar a potenciar la vida sexual de las personas.
Los afrodisiacos pueden ayudar a potenciar la vida sexual de las personas. ( Freepick )
