Meta comienza a bloquear noticias en Instagram y Facebook por una nueva ley en Canadá

Meta comenzó a bloquear el acceso a noticias en las cuentas de Facebook e Instagram en Canadá como respuesta a la implementación de la Ley de Noticias en Línea o Proyecto de Ley C-18.