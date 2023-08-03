Redes
Meta comienza a bloquear noticias en Instagram y Facebook por una nueva ley en Canadá

Europapress

Una nueva reforma legal de Canadá que fusiona el ingreso de audiencias de medios tradicionales y digitales es la razón por la que Meta empezó a bloquear las noticias en plataformas sociales como Instagram y Facebook

La intervención de Meta en la publicación de noticias en sus plataformas sociales podría influir en la manera en la que sus usuarios se mantienen informados

Meta comenzó a bloquear el acceso a noticias en las cuentas de Facebook e Instagram en Canadá como respuesta a la implementación de la Ley de Noticias en Línea o Proyecto de Ley C-18. Este país planteó dicha norma a principios de este año y con ella pretende que las plataformas tecnológicas como las que desarrolla Meta se asocien con los medios de comunicación para compartir ingresos, puesto que gran parte de ellos se los quedan las plataformas.

Fue el pasado mes de junio cuando el Parlamento canadiense aprobó esta regulación, con el objetivo de que, en el momento en que no se llegue a un acuerdo voluntario por las partes -medio de comunicación y plataforma- sea esta ley la que medie en el reparto de ingresos.

Si bien en su momento Meta aseguró que el Proyecto de Ley C-18 es una ley "fundamentalmente defectuosa" puesto que "ignora las realidades" del funcionamiento de las redes sociales, finalmente ha acatado los cambios y ha anunciado que ha comenzado a bloquear el acceso a las noticias desde las cuentas de Instagram y Facebook canadienses.

Con esta modificación, los enlaces de noticias y el contenido publicado por editores y emisoras dejarán de estar disponibles para los usuarios de Canadá y estos dejarán de poder ver o compartir contenido de noticias en sus plataformas, tal y como ha aclarado en su blog. Meta ha reconocido, por otra parte, que hace casi un año compartió su preocupación con respecto a esta normativa y que ha sido "transparente" para comunicarle al Gobierno canadiense que esta legislación "tergiversa el valor que reciben los medios de comunicación cuando eligen usar" sus plataformas.

Con ello, ha matizado que los medios de comunciación comparten "voluntariamente" contenido en Facebook y en Instagram y que los usuarios de estas redes sociales no acuden a ellas "en busca de noticias".

Finalmente, ha indicado que espera que en un futuro el Gobierno de Canadá "reconozca el valor" que actualmente brinda a la industria de las noticias "y considere una respuesta política que defienda los principios de un internet libre y abierto, defienda la diversidad y la innovación y refleje los intereses de todo el panorama de los medios canadienses".

