Redes
28 ago 2024 , 13:30

Instagram amplía tu creatividad con nuevas herramientas de texto y más capacidad para secuencias

Instagram añade nuevas opciones de texto para expresarse en reels, historias y fotos

   
  • Instagram amplía tu creatividad con nuevas herramientas de texto y más capacidad para secuencias
    Imagen referencial, Instagram lanzó nuevas herramientas. (Pixabay)
Fuente:
Europa Press
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La red social Instagram, propiedad de Meta, lanzó nuevas herramientas que permitirán a los usuarios añadir mensajes a sus fotos y secuencias, mejorando así las opciones de personalización y creatividad. Entre las principales novedades se encuentran nuevas fuentes, efectos y animaciones que podrán ser utilizadas tanto en 'reels' como en historias, ampliando así las posibilidades de expresión en la plataforma.

Le podría interesar: Google: la función que te permitirá encontrar el nombre de cualquier canción solo tarareándola

Estas innovaciones forman parte de una actualización de la herramienta de texto de Instagram, diseñada para que los usuarios puedan "encontrar una combinación que destaque" y que se alinee con su estilo personal, tal como indica la compañía en una publicación en su blog oficial.

Los textos podrán decorarse con las nuevas fuentes disponibles, lo que ofrecerá a los usuarios una mayor variedad para expresar sus mensajes de manera única y atractiva. Además, se podrán añadir imágenes en capas mediante el uso de 'stickers', permitiendo una mayor creatividad en la composición visual de las publicaciones.

Le podría interesar: Google celebra a la bebida caliente Flat White en su doodle: ¿qué es?

Otra de las mejoras que lanzó Instagram es la ampliación del límite de las secuencias, que ahora podrán incluir hasta 20 fotografías y vídeos en una sola publicación. Esta actualización ofrece a los usuarios más espacio para compartir sus historias y experiencias de manera más completa y detallada.

Con estas nuevas herramientas, Instagram continúa reforzando su posición como una de las plataformas líderes en creatividad y expresión personal, adaptándose a las necesidades de sus usuarios y ofreciendo opciones innovadoras para enriquecer su experiencia en la red social.

Le podría interesar: WhatsApp: así puedes grabar las llamadas sin que tus contactos se den cuenta

Temas
redes sociales
Instagram
creatividad
reels Instagram
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas