NOTICIAS
Videos
ECUADOR
INTERNACIONAL
ECONOMÍA
POLÍTICA
CRÓNICA ROJA
Contacto Directo
Noticieros
ESTADIO
Videos
NACIONAL
INTERNACIONAL
MÁS DEPORTES
ESTADÍSTICAS
ENTRETENIMIENTO
Videos
MÚSICA
CINE Y SERIES
NUESTROS PROGRAMAS
POLÍTICAMENTE CORRECTO
CONTACTO DIRECTO
VISIÓN 360
EN CONTACTO
3 FAMILIAS
NOTICIEROS
El poder del amor
TENDENCIAS
Videos
TECNOLOGÍA
CIENCIA
MEDICINA
REDES
CURIOSIDADES
EN VIVO
NOTICIAS
Videos
ECUADOR
INTERNACIONAL
ECONOMÍA
POLÍTICA
CRÓNICA ROJA
Contacto Directo
Noticieros
ESTADIO
Videos
NACIONAL
INTERNACIONAL
MÁS DEPORTES
ESTADÍSTICAS
ENTRETENIMIENTO
Videos
MÚSICA
CINE Y SERIES
NUESTROS PROGRAMAS
POLÍTICAMENTE CORRECTO
CONTACTO DIRECTO
VISIÓN 360
EN CONTACTO
3 FAMILIAS
NOTICIEROS
El poder del amor
TENDENCIAS
Videos
TECNOLOGÍA
CIENCIA
MEDICINA
REDES
CURIOSIDADES
EN VIVO
Curiosidades
"Un fraude con bitcóin me costó US$690.000": el emprendedor que perdió todos sus ahorros al caer en una "estafa de inversión"
Naveed Saghir es un egresado universitario de 44 años con una maestría en Ciencias de la Computación.
<p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Naveed Saghir es un egresado universitario de 44 a&ntilde;os con una maestr&iacute;a en Ciencias de la Computaci&oacute;n que dirige con &eacute;xito su propio negocio de instalaci&oacute;n de sistemas para ver &quot;cine en casa&quot; en el noroeste de Inglaterra.</b></p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Despu&eacute;s de una vida de arduo trabajo, ahorros regulares e inversiones acertadas, a principios de este a&ntilde;o hab&iacute;a ahorrado casi US$690.000 en bitc&oacute;in.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Sin embargo, fue enga&ntilde;ado por estafadores en l&iacute;nea que&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">le robaron todo su dinero.</b></p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;He destruido mi vida, la cambi&eacute; para peor y necesito advertirle a la gente: si me puede pasar a m&iacute;, le puede pasar a cualquiera&quot;, dice Naveed, quien ahora tiene una misi&oacute;n.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Luchando por superar el da&ntilde;o mental y emocional de ver c&oacute;mo sus planes desaparecieron con un futuro financiero arruinado, quiere compartir su historia para tratar de evitar que otras personas se conviertan en v&iacute;ctimas.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><div style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px 0px 1.5rem; padding: 1rem;"><section data-e2e="recommendations-heading" style="box-sizing: inherit;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-58590520#end-of-recommendations" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; font-size: 0.8125rem; border: 0.125rem solid rgb(34, 34, 34); color: rgb(34, 34, 34); display: block; left: 0px; line-height: 1; padding: 0.75rem; position: absolute; text-decoration: none; top: 0px; z-index: 10; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Saltar Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese y continuar leyendo</a><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; z-index: 0; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px 0px 1rem; padding: 0px;"><strong style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; display: flex; flex-direction: column;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; display: flex; flex-flow: row nowrap; -webkit-box-pack: justify; justify-content: space-between; min-height: 2.75rem; -webkit-box-align: stretch; align-items: stretch;"><span dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1.5rem; line-height: 2rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; padding-right: 1rem; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;">Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese</span></span></span></strong></div><ul dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; list-style-type: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><li dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper" style="box-sizing: inherit;"><div data-e2e="story-promo" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(6, 1fr); column-gap: 1rem; margin: 0.25rem 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253);"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; vertical-align: top; position: relative; width: initial; grid-column: 1 / span 2;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 193.766px; padding-bottom: 108.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/17DA7/production/_120430779_chivo.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/17DA7/production/_120430779_chivo.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/17DA7/production/_120430779_chivo.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/17DA7/production/_120430779_chivo.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/17DA7/production/_120430779_chivo.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17DA7/production/_120430779_chivo.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/17DA7/production/_120430779_chivo.jpg 660w" alt="Cajero de bitcoin en El Salvador." src="blob:https://froala.com/8e6229de-721f-48b1-b564-e805250d83d3" sizes="(max-width: 1008px) 33vw, 321px" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 193.766px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: absolute; bottom: 0px;"><br></div></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; vertical-align: top; width: initial; padding-top: 0.5rem; padding-right: initial; padding-bottom: initial; padding-left: initial; grid-column: 3 / span 4;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); margin: 0px; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-style: normal; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; padding: 0.5rem 1rem 1rem 0px;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-america-latina-58482830" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-decoration: none; overflow-wrap: anywhere;">Bitcoin en El Salvador | &quot;Esto no es para nosotros los pobres&quot;: c&oacute;mo se vivi&oacute; en el pa&iacute;s el primer d&iacute;a de uso oficial de la criptomoneda</a></div></div></div></div></div></li><li dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper" style="box-sizing: inherit;"><div data-e2e="story-promo" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(6, 1fr); column-gap: 1rem; margin: 0.25rem 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253);"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; vertical-align: top; position: relative; width: initial; grid-column: 1 / span 2;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 193.766px; padding-bottom: 108.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/2141/production/_119931580_gettyimages-849890470.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/2141/production/_119931580_gettyimages-849890470.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/2141/production/_119931580_gettyimages-849890470.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/2141/production/_119931580_gettyimages-849890470.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/2141/production/_119931580_gettyimages-849890470.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/2141/production/_119931580_gettyimages-849890470.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/2141/production/_119931580_gettyimages-849890470.jpg 660w" alt="Warren Buffet" src="blob:https://froala.com/506f29da-8c2e-436a-be53-1967eb824622" sizes="(max-width: 1008px) 33vw, 321px" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 193.766px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: absolute; bottom: 0px;"><br></div></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; vertical-align: top; width: initial; padding-top: 0.5rem; padding-right: initial; padding-bottom: initial; padding-left: initial; grid-column: 3 / span 4;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); margin: 0px; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-style: normal; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; padding: 0.5rem 1rem 1rem 0px;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-58213693" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-decoration: none; overflow-wrap: anywhere;">Por qu&eacute; Warren Buffett es un modelo para otros multimillonarios</a></div></div></div></div></div></li><li dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper" style="box-sizing: inherit;"><div data-e2e="story-promo" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(6, 1fr); column-gap: 1rem; margin: 0.25rem 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253);"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; vertical-align: top; position: relative; width: initial; grid-column: 1 / span 2;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 193.766px; padding-bottom: 108.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/15E4A/production/_119547698_gettyimages-672883738.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/15E4A/production/_119547698_gettyimages-672883738.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/15E4A/production/_119547698_gettyimages-672883738.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/15E4A/production/_119547698_gettyimages-672883738.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/15E4A/production/_119547698_gettyimages-672883738.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15E4A/production/_119547698_gettyimages-672883738.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/15E4A/production/_119547698_gettyimages-672883738.jpg 660w" alt="Muñeca marcada con líneas similares a las que se hacen en una cirugía" src="blob:https://froala.com/1b581340-3555-4270-af53-521265473dba" sizes="(max-width: 1008px) 33vw, 321px" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 193.766px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: absolute; bottom: 0px;"><br></div></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; vertical-align: top; width: initial; padding-top: 0.5rem; padding-right: initial; padding-bottom: initial; padding-left: initial; grid-column: 3 / span 4;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); margin: 0px; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-style: normal; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; padding: 0.5rem 1rem 1rem 0px;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-america-latina-57942206" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-decoration: none; overflow-wrap: anywhere;">M&eacute;xico: c&oacute;mo la narcoest&eacute;tica est&aacute; cambiando el cuerpo de las mujeres de Sinaloa</a></div></div></div></div></div></li><li dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; border: none;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper" style="box-sizing: inherit;"><div data-e2e="story-promo" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(6, 1fr); column-gap: 1rem; margin: 0.25rem 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253);"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; vertical-align: top; position: relative; width: initial; grid-column: 1 / span 2;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 193.766px; padding-bottom: 108.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/F1E2/production/_120022916_gettyimages-130407085.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/F1E2/production/_120022916_gettyimages-130407085.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/F1E2/production/_120022916_gettyimages-130407085.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/F1E2/production/_120022916_gettyimages-130407085.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/F1E2/production/_120022916_gettyimages-130407085.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F1E2/production/_120022916_gettyimages-130407085.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/F1E2/production/_120022916_gettyimages-130407085.jpg 660w" alt="Hombre con traje leyendo en un dispositivo móvil y abordo de un auto de lujo" src="blob:https://froala.com/08133f8d-6f5b-4f6e-9562-c3d693949c4b" sizes="(max-width: 1008px) 33vw, 321px" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 193.766px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: absolute; bottom: 0px;"><br></div></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; vertical-align: top; width: initial; padding-top: 0.5rem; padding-right: initial; padding-bottom: initial; padding-left: initial; grid-column: 3 / span 4;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); margin: 0px; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-style: normal; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; padding: 0.5rem 1rem 1rem 0px;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-58445938" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-decoration: none; overflow-wrap: anywhere;">Las t&aacute;cticas m&aacute;s comunes de los maridos ricos para ocultar su fortuna en el divorcio</a></div></div></div></div></div></li></ul><p style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;" tabindex="-1">Final de Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese</p></div></section></div></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;He dirigido mi negocio durante los &uacute;ltimos 20 a&ntilde;os y siempre he sido muy cuidadoso con el dinero&quot;, explica.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Ya sea relacionado con mi negocio o con mi vida, he hecho que cada centavo cuente. Pero&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">tom&eacute; una mala decisi&oacute;n</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&nbsp;y me&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">atraparon</b>&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">&quot;Inversiones falsas&quot;</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Naveed fue v&iacute;ctima de un tipo de fraude conocido como &quot;estafa de inversi&oacute;n&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Se produce cuando las v&iacute;ctimas son enga&ntilde;adas para que entreguen dinero a personas que ofrecen inversiones falsas, pero a menudo muy convincentes, con la promesa de grandes beneficios.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Estaba viendo videos en YouTube, cuando encontr&eacute;&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">un anuncio</b> que ofrec&iacute;a la oportunidad de invertir en acciones y llen&eacute; un formulario solicitando m&aacute;s informaci&oacute;n&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 800w" alt="Bitcoins" src="blob:https://froala.com/c25248e5-d9ba-4fa3-bb7c-5a40b893c8ea" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; animation: 0.2s linear 0s 1 normal none running animation-os2n7p; transition: visibility 0.2s linear 0s; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">GETTY IMAGES</span></p></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Al d&iacute;a siguiente recib&iacute; una llamada de alguien que se present&oacute; como un agente de servicio al cliente y pagu&eacute; US$350 para comenzar a invertir&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Al d&iacute;a siguiente me llamaron de nuevo, esta vez era alguien que se describi&oacute; a s&iacute; mismo como mi administrador de cuenta y me dio un nombre de usuario y una contrase&ntilde;a. para un sitio web comercial extremadamente convincente&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Naveed hizo su primer pago a finales de mayo y tan pronto como dio ese primer paso terrible,&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">los estafadores lo atraparon</b>.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><ul dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; margin-top: 0px; list-style-type: none;"><li style="box-sizing: inherit; margin-bottom: 1rem; position: relative;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-57066481" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(184, 0, 0); text-decoration: none;">6 preguntas para entender qu&eacute; es el bitcoin, c&oacute;mo funciona y qu&eacute; riesgos implica</a></li></ul></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Pronto lo hicieron creer en nuevas mentiras prometi&eacute;ndole mayores ganancias. Cuando comenz&oacute; a perder dinero, lo convencieron de que recuperar&iacute;a el dinero y lo enga&ntilde;aron para que siguiera entreg&aacute;ndoles m&aacute;s.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">A fines de agosto, les entreg&oacute; US$25.000 y 14,25 en bitc&oacute;in, por un valor cercano a los US$690.000, de acuerdo al valor actual de la criptomoneda.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Todav&iacute;a no puedo recordar c&oacute;mo lograron enga&ntilde;arme&quot;, cuenta Naveed. &quot;No lo s&eacute;&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.312px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 800w" alt="Naveed Saghir" src="blob:https://froala.com/d188f2da-c0a0-4d4e-abf6-20ce1e291816" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.312px; visibility: visible; animation: 0.2s linear 0s 1 normal none running animation-os2n7p; transition: visibility 0.2s linear 0s; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">NAVEED SAGHIR</span></p></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"><figcaption dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.125rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(110, 110, 115); margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding-left: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0px; width: 535.094px; border-left: 1px solid rgb(110, 110, 115);"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Pie de foto,</span><p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Naveed Saghir asegura que el fraude le arruin&oacute; la vida.</p></figcaption></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Una gran cantidad de organizaciones ben&eacute;ficas han estado pidiendo que se incluyan los anuncios fraudulentos en la Ley de Seguridad Online que pronto ser&aacute; examinada en el Parlamento.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El Instituto de Pol&iacute;ticas sobre Dinero y Salud Mental ha advertido que millones de usuarios de internet, en particular aquellos con problemas de salud mental, est&aacute;n en peligro de perder dinero o informaci&oacute;n personal sensible a manos de los estafadores.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">&iquest;Justicia?</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Lisa Forte, quien trabaja para la firma Red Goat Cyber Security, dice que no solo es poco probable que Naveed recupere parte de su dinero, sino que tambi&eacute;n es poco probable que consiga que se haga justicia.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Incluso si la polic&iacute;a inicia una investigaci&oacute;n, lo cual es poco probable, incluso si encuentran a los criminales responsables, lo cual es muy poco probable, &iquest;qu&eacute; se supone que deben hacer cuando los criminales est&aacute;n en otro pa&iacute;s donde la polic&iacute;a brit&aacute;nica no tiene jurisdicci&oacute;n?&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 800w" alt="Bitcoin" src="blob:https://froala.com/6704468b-97c9-4591-a1db-f582ab56411e" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; animation: 0.2s linear 0s 1 normal none running animation-os2n7p; transition: visibility 0.2s linear 0s; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">GETTY IMAGES</span></p></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;No hay pr&aacute;cticamente ninguna instancia a la que recurrir en relaci&oacute;n al bitc&oacute;in. Es una forma de moneda que opera fuera de la regulaci&oacute;n en comparaci&oacute;n con el dinero &#39;normal&#39; y, debido a esto, debido a que no est&aacute; regulado,&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">la protecci&oacute;n al consumidor simplemente no existe</b>&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Forte recomienda tres cosas que las personas pueden hacer para intentar protegerse y para evitar que sus familiares y amigos se conviertan en v&iacute;ctimas.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Uno, investiga cualquier cosa en la que vayas a poner tus activos. Hay muchas fuentes confiables.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Dos, entiende qu&eacute; es el bitc&oacute;in, como debes hacerlo con cualquier inversi&oacute;n; investiga c&oacute;mo funciona y conoce los pros y los contras.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Tres, si alguien dice que puede usar tu inversi&oacute;n para obtener grandes beneficios en un corto per&iacute;odo de tiempo, ese es el momento en que deber&iacute;an sonar las alarmas. Las plataformas de inversi&oacute;n leg&iacute;timas&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">no hacen ese tipo de promesas&quot;.</b></p></div>' width='825' height='495' allow='autoplay; fullscreen; encrypted-media' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen allowscriptaccess='always' scrolling='no'>
Saghir aún no se explica cómo cayó en el engaño.
(
Foto: NAVEED SAGHIR
)
16 sep 2021 , 22:04
BBC News Mundo
TAG RELACIONADOS
bitcoin
|
estafa bitcoins
|
Naveed Saghir
|
Inglaterra
|
Notas Relacionadas
Google dará un millón de dólares a estudiantes innovadores de América Latina
¿Qué ocurre con los niños prodigio cuando crecen?
El país de América Latina en el que cerrarán universidades
Los vídeos más vistos
LO MÁS LEÍDO
RECOMENDADAS