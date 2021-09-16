"Un fraude con bitcóin me costó US$690.000": el emprendedor que perdió todos sus ahorros al caer en una "estafa de inversión"

<p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Naveed Saghir es un egresado universitario de 44 a&ntilde;os con una maestr&iacute;a en Ciencias de la Computaci&oacute;n que dirige con &eacute;xito su propio negocio de instalaci&oacute;n de sistemas para ver &quot;cine en casa&quot; en el noroeste de Inglaterra.</b></p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Despu&eacute;s de una vida de arduo trabajo, ahorros regulares e inversiones acertadas, a principios de este a&ntilde;o hab&iacute;a ahorrado casi US$690.000 en bitc&oacute;in.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Sin embargo, fue enga&ntilde;ado por estafadores en l&iacute;nea que&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">le robaron todo su dinero.</b></p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;He destruido mi vida, la cambi&eacute; para peor y necesito advertirle a la gente: si me puede pasar a m&iacute;, le puede pasar a cualquiera&quot;, dice Naveed, quien ahora tiene una misi&oacute;n.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Luchando por superar el da&ntilde;o mental y emocional de ver c&oacute;mo sus planes desaparecieron con un futuro financiero arruinado, quiere compartir su historia para tratar de evitar que otras personas se conviertan en v&iacute;ctimas.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;He dirigido mi negocio durante los &uacute;ltimos 20 a&ntilde;os y siempre he sido muy cuidadoso con el dinero&quot;, explica.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Ya sea relacionado con mi negocio o con mi vida, he hecho que cada centavo cuente. Pero&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">tom&eacute; una mala decisi&oacute;n</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&nbsp;y me&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">atraparon</b>&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">&quot;Inversiones falsas&quot;</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Naveed fue v&iacute;ctima de un tipo de fraude conocido como &quot;estafa de inversi&oacute;n&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Se produce cuando las v&iacute;ctimas son enga&ntilde;adas para que entreguen dinero a personas que ofrecen inversiones falsas, pero a menudo muy convincentes, con la promesa de grandes beneficios.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Estaba viendo videos en YouTube, cuando encontr&eacute;&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">un anuncio</b> que ofrec&iacute;a la oportunidad de invertir en acciones y llen&eacute; un formulario solicitando m&aacute;s informaci&oacute;n&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14656/production/_107524538_gettyimages-924986096.jpg 800w" alt="Bitcoins" src="blob:https://froala.com/c25248e5-d9ba-4fa3-bb7c-5a40b893c8ea" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; animation: 0.2s linear 0s 1 normal none running animation-os2n7p; transition: visibility 0.2s linear 0s; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">GETTY IMAGES</span></p></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Al d&iacute;a siguiente recib&iacute; una llamada de alguien que se present&oacute; como un agente de servicio al cliente y pagu&eacute; US$350 para comenzar a invertir&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Al d&iacute;a siguiente me llamaron de nuevo, esta vez era alguien que se describi&oacute; a s&iacute; mismo como mi administrador de cuenta y me dio un nombre de usuario y una contrase&ntilde;a. para un sitio web comercial extremadamente convincente&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Naveed hizo su primer pago a finales de mayo y tan pronto como dio ese primer paso terrible,&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">los estafadores lo atraparon</b>.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><ul dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; margin-top: 0px; list-style-type: none;"><li style="box-sizing: inherit; margin-bottom: 1rem; position: relative;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-57066481" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(184, 0, 0); text-decoration: none;">6 preguntas para entender qu&eacute; es el bitcoin, c&oacute;mo funciona y qu&eacute; riesgos implica</a></li></ul></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Pronto lo hicieron creer en nuevas mentiras prometi&eacute;ndole mayores ganancias. Cuando comenz&oacute; a perder dinero, lo convencieron de que recuperar&iacute;a el dinero y lo enga&ntilde;aron para que siguiera entreg&aacute;ndoles m&aacute;s.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">A fines de agosto, les entreg&oacute; US$25.000 y 14,25 en bitc&oacute;in, por un valor cercano a los US$690.000, de acuerdo al valor actual de la criptomoneda.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Todav&iacute;a no puedo recordar c&oacute;mo lograron enga&ntilde;arme&quot;, cuenta Naveed. &quot;No lo s&eacute;&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.312px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/D473/production/_120378345_naveedphoto.jpg 800w" alt="Naveed Saghir" src="blob:https://froala.com/d188f2da-c0a0-4d4e-abf6-20ce1e291816" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.312px; visibility: visible; animation: 0.2s linear 0s 1 normal none running animation-os2n7p; transition: visibility 0.2s linear 0s; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">NAVEED SAGHIR</span></p></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"><figcaption dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.125rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(110, 110, 115); margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding-left: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0px; width: 535.094px; border-left: 1px solid rgb(110, 110, 115);"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Pie de foto,</span><p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Naveed Saghir asegura que el fraude le arruin&oacute; la vida.</p></figcaption></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Una gran cantidad de organizaciones ben&eacute;ficas han estado pidiendo que se incluyan los anuncios fraudulentos en la Ley de Seguridad Online que pronto ser&aacute; examinada en el Parlamento.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El Instituto de Pol&iacute;ticas sobre Dinero y Salud Mental ha advertido que millones de usuarios de internet, en particular aquellos con problemas de salud mental, est&aacute;n en peligro de perder dinero o informaci&oacute;n personal sensible a manos de los estafadores.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">&iquest;Justicia?</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Lisa Forte, quien trabaja para la firma Red Goat Cyber Security, dice que no solo es poco probable que Naveed recupere parte de su dinero, sino que tambi&eacute;n es poco probable que consiga que se haga justicia.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Incluso si la polic&iacute;a inicia una investigaci&oacute;n, lo cual es poco probable, incluso si encuentran a los criminales responsables, lo cual es muy poco probable, &iquest;qu&eacute; se supone que deben hacer cuando los criminales est&aacute;n en otro pa&iacute;s donde la polic&iacute;a brit&aacute;nica no tiene jurisdicci&oacute;n?&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6448/production/_110427652_gettyimages-907555868-1.jpg 800w" alt="Bitcoin" src="blob:https://froala.com/6704468b-97c9-4591-a1db-f582ab56411e" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; animation: 0.2s linear 0s 1 normal none running animation-os2n7p; transition: visibility 0.2s linear 0s; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">GETTY IMAGES</span></p></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;No hay pr&aacute;cticamente ninguna instancia a la que recurrir en relaci&oacute;n al bitc&oacute;in. Es una forma de moneda que opera fuera de la regulaci&oacute;n en comparaci&oacute;n con el dinero &#39;normal&#39; y, debido a esto, debido a que no est&aacute; regulado,&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">la protecci&oacute;n al consumidor simplemente no existe</b>&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Forte recomienda tres cosas que las personas pueden hacer para intentar protegerse y para evitar que sus familiares y amigos se conviertan en v&iacute;ctimas.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Uno, investiga cualquier cosa en la que vayas a poner tus activos. Hay muchas fuentes confiables.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Dos, entiende qu&eacute; es el bitc&oacute;in, como debes hacerlo con cualquier inversi&oacute;n; investiga c&oacute;mo funciona y conoce los pros y los contras.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Tres, si alguien dice que puede usar tu inversi&oacute;n para obtener grandes beneficios en un corto per&iacute;odo de tiempo, ese es el momento en que deber&iacute;an sonar las alarmas. Las plataformas de inversi&oacute;n leg&iacute;timas&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">no hacen ese tipo de promesas&quot;.</b></p></div>' width='825' height='495' allow='autoplay; fullscreen; encrypted-media' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen allowscriptaccess='always' scrolling='no'>