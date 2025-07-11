Curiosidades
11 jul 2025 , 16:10

Lo que revela tu forma de discutir en pareja sobre tu infancia según terapeutas

La forma en la que discutes con tu pareja, o los motivos de la discusión, podrían ser un eco de tu infancia.

   
  • Lo que revela tu forma de discutir en pareja sobre tu infancia según terapeutas
    Una pareja tras una discusión( Foto de Pexels - Vera Arsic )
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

¿Alguna vez te has preguntado por qué ciertas discusiones con tu pareja te afectan de una manera tan profunda? Según la terapeuta de pareja, psicóloga y sexóloga Nerea Rodríguez, la respuesta reside en las experiencias de nuestra infancia. La terapeuta Rodríguez enfatiza que reconocer este vínculo es el primer paso crucial para mejorar no solo la dinámica de la relación, sino también nuestro propio bienestar emocional.

Este autoconocimiento es indispensable. Como bien señala la experta, trabajar en nosotros mismos antes de siquiera considerar una relación de pareja nos prepara para gestionar mejor las diversas situaciones que se presenten, especialmente aquellas que implican conflicto.

Leer más: ¿Qué le sucede a nuestro cerebro cuando vemos videos a velocidades más rápidas de lo normal?

Las consecuencias de no sanar los traumas de la niñez son vastas y pueden manifestarse de múltiples formas en nuestras relaciones adultas. Desde la dificultad para establecer lazos cercanos o confiar en los demás, hasta la represión o exageración de emociones, la ansiedad por abandono, la tendencia a dar en exceso o incluso la codependencia. Estas son señales claras de que el pasado sigue influyendo en el presente.

Si en la infancia hubo escasez de afecto, es posible que, ante una abundancia de amor en la adultez, se genere desconfianza o la sensación de no ser digno de tal cariño. Los celos son otro factor, por ejemplo, si hubo infidelidades parentales, es fácil proyectar esos miedos en la relación actual, interpretando cualquier ausencia o comportamiento como una amenaza.

Todos estos factores, según la experta, no solo impiden que una relación prospere, sino que también desestabilizan nuestro propio funcionamiento emocional. Reconocer y trabajar en estos patrones no es solo un acto de amor hacia nuestra pareja, sino una inversión fundamental en nuestra propia paz mental.

También te puede interesar: Carolina, una rata gigante africana entrenada por una ONG, se jubiló tras detectar enfermedades en África

Temas
psicología
infancia
relaciones de pareja
relación de pareja
Noticias
Recomendadas