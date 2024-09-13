¿Por qué septiembre nos hace pensar en Navidad? Descubre las razones detrás de esta tendencia

En el mundo digital, el fenómeno "It's coming" se vuelve muy popular, impulsado por la cantante y actriz estadounidense Mariah Carey, gracias a su icónico tema "All I Want for Christmas Is You". Este efecto comienza a percibirse con la primera escena del video musical, donde la cantante parece "descongelarse", simbolizando la inminente llegada de la temporada navideña.

De acuerdo con un análisis reciente de las tendencias de búsqueda en Google, septiembre es el mes en el que muchos usuarios empiezan a buscar términos relacionados con la Navidad. Según National Geographic España, este comportamiento se vincula con el inicio de la anticipación por la temporada festiva. Es en estas fechas cuando las reproducciones de la famosa canción de Mariah Carey comienzan a aumentar de manera notable.

La Navidad es una época tradicionalmente asociada con la reunión familiar y la transmisión de sentimientos positivos. Estas emociones de alegría y felicidad hacen que muchas personas comiencen a prepararse mental y emocionalmente desde meses antes. Un estudio realizado por la Universidad del País Vasco en 2011 sugiere que el aumento en las búsquedas navideñas también está relacionado con las expectativas que esta festividad genera.

Según el investigador Peretti, en un estudio con 420 participantes, uno de los factores que más influye en la depresión durante las fiestas navideñas es la percepción de que "todo el mundo está disfrutando, excepto la persona que sufre la depresión". En el mes de septiembre la gente comienza a pensar en cómo decorar su casa, regalos, reuniones familiares y con amigos, mientras que algunos comienzan a sentir la soledad que esta época puede conllevar a sus vidas.

