Curiosidades
15 abr 2024 , 20:42

Mujer muestra la infidelidad de su pareja de manera diferente

Redacción

Una mujer de forma creativa, expuso la infidelidad de su pareja.

    Mujer en un carro( FREEPIK )

En San Luis Potosí, una mujer, tras ser bloqueada en WhatsApp, recurrió al carro de su ex pareja para comunicarse y reclamar sobre la infidelidad.

La mujer decidió escribir todo lo que quería decir en el carro de su exnovio. En cada lado del automóvil puso los siguientes mensajes "Como me bloqueaste, te lo escribo acá", "Si era poli amor, avisa antes", "Relación abierta es cuando aceptan los dos".

Estos comentarios mostraron el enojo de la mujer por enterarse de esta infidelidad.

Estas fotografías se viralizaron y muchos usuarios aplaudieron la valentía y sobre todo la creativa manera de hacer pública este momento íntimo.

