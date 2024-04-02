Curiosidades
02 abr 2024 , 18:59

Muere la panda más longeva de Japón a sus 28 años

Redacción

Desde 2022 la panda tenía complicaciones de salud y fue retirada de la vista pública para no empeorar.

  • Muere la panda más longeva de Japón a sus 28 años
    Panda más longeva de Japón Tan Tan.( Internet )
Fuente:
Redacción

La panda "Tan Tan" falleció el pasado 31 de marzo del 2024, era la más longeva de su especie en Japón. Murió a sus 28 años, lo que corresponda a 80 años humanos.

La revista Forbes mencionó que Tan Tan, llegó al zoológico de Oji, Kobe, Japón, en el año 2000, donde fue parte del programa de reproducción de su especie.

Panda Tan Tan.
Panda Tan Tan. ( Cuenta de X de @PDChina )

Tan Tan era de China y su traslado de Japón a su país de origen estaba destinado para 2020, pero por la pandemia no viajó. La panda fue reconocida y ejemplar por su edad y ser la más anciana de su especie.

El pasado domingo, Tan Tan falleció por un paro cardio pulmonar, además el zoológico expresó que se veía menos activa y dormía más.

El panda es una de las especies más vulnerables del reino animal por sus dificultades de reproducirse.

