Los pueblos pobres de Perú que ahora reciben una lluvia de millones de dólares

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Cuatro multiplicaciones en la calculadora de su celular convierten el anuncio del año en una decepción.</span></p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"¡Deberían ser 800 millones de soles (unos US$208 millones)!", se quejaba Gonzalo Velázquez con las cifras en la pantalla el pasado 29 de noviembre.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Este ingeniero civil, alcalde del municipio peruano de Haquira, se indignaba al ver que no le cuadraban los números ante lo que el viceministro de Hacienda, Gustavo Guerra, venía anunciarles ese día a él y al resto de líderes comunitarios y autoridades locales del departamento de Apurímac, en el sur del <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Perú</span>.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Esta es una de las zonas más ricas en recursos del país, pero también de las más pobres.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La finalidad del encuentro era abordar lo que en esa región, que cultiva papas con animales de tiro, llevaban esperando desde 2016: cuánto dinero les iban a pagar por la explotación de la mina de cobre <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Las Bambas</span>.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Entorno a esta explotación existe un conflicto emblemático en un país que genera riqueza con su modelo económico desde hace 30 años pero que no la reparte.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En los Andes peruanos abundan problemas entre comunidades y las mineras como el de Las Bambas.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Perú provee el 10% del cobre mundial; es el segundo mayor productor después de Chile. Las Bambas es la novena mina de cobre con más capacidad en el mundo: 400.000 toneladas métricas, según el último anuario del Grupo Internacional de Estudio sobre el Cobre. La opera un consorcio liderado por la minera china MMG.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Las operaciones comerciales en Las Bambas empezaron en 2016, pero la minera no devengó impuesto sobre la renta hasta 2021.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Apurímac</span>, por tanto, no había recibido la parte del pastel que le correspondía: el 50% del impuesto, lo que se conoce como el canon minero que Velázquez calculaba en la pantalla de su celular. De ahí las protestas constantes.</p>

<figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;">

El alcalde Gonzal Velázquez.

Pie de foto,
El alcalde Gonzal Velázquez.

<p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">El alcalde Gonzal Velázquez.</p>

</figcaption>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La mesa de diálogo del 29 de noviembre fue a tres bandas: comunidades, autoridades de Lima y representantes de la minera. Se citaron en un pabellón deportivo ubicado en la pendiente de una montaña de la municipalidad de Mara, un rincón de los Andes a 3.770 metros sobre el nivel del mar.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Un almuerzo típico que preparaban varias señoras de pelo trenzado y medias de alpaca les esperaba en la entrada. El tradicional: trucha o pollo acompañado con chuño, papa deshidratada.</p>

<ul class="bbc-1n23t93 e1drcs2w1" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; margin-top: 0px; list-style-type: none;" role="list">

<li class="bbc-acwcvw e1drcs2w0" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin-bottom: 1rem; position: relative;" role="listitem"><a class="bbc-n8oauk e1cs6q200" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; color: #222222; border-bottom: 1px solid #b80000; text-decoration-line: none;" href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-america-latina-57433553">Cómo es Cajamarca, la pobre región rica en oro en la que se forjó Pedro Castillo</a></li>

</ul>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El evento empezó pasada la 1 de la tarde. El himno nacional declaró inaugurada la sesión. La asistencia rozaba el centenar de personas, la mayoría hombres.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"El total de canon estimado de este año es de 300 millones de soles (unos US$70 millones), 150 en enero y los otros 150, en junio", pronunció por fin el viceministro Guerra ante un auditorio expectante.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Guerra reconoce que a los 300 millones de soles se les ha descontó un tercio para compensar los adelantos que habían recibido las municipalidades estos últimos años.</p>

<h2 id="Una-inversión-que-ya-rinde-frutos" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Una inversión que ya rinde frutos</h2>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">A Velázquez, un hombre menudo de expresión seria y pelo negro abundante, le queda un año para terminar su mandato como alcalde de Haquira, un municipio de unos 14.000 habitantes.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Está convencido de que si no fuera por la llegada al poder del presidente <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Pedro Castillo</span> en julio de 2021, este año tampoco hubieran recibido el canon. "Nunca nos han mostrado cifras, esto es que esconden algo", asegura en relación a los estados de cuenta de la empresa.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Castillo ganó prometiendo, entre otras cosas, que las mineras dejen en Perú mayor porcentaje de sus beneficios. En Apurímac, Castillo arrasó en las elecciones presidenciales del año pasado.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Tanto MMG como el Ministerio de Economía han explicado que durante los cuatro años de operaciones comerciales, la minera estuvo compensando pérdidas por todo lo invertido desde que empezaron las exploraciones en 2004.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La inversión en Las Bambas ha sido de las más grandes de las historia del Perú, con US$10.300 millones iniciales más US$1.200 millones adicionales invertidos en estos últimos cinco años, según las cifras de la minera.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Hasta al mismo gobierno le tomó por sorpresa la noticia de que por fin la mina había generado beneficios netos y que, por tanto, pagaría el 32% que le corresponde de impuesto, entre US$150 y US$170 millones. Y todo gracias al auge del cobre.</p>

<figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;">

Mercado de Tambobamba.

Pie de foto,
Mercado de Tambobamba.

<p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Mercado de Tambobamba.</p>

</figcaption>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En 2021, el precio de cotización del mineral rompió récords históricos con un promedio anual de US$4,22 la libra, más de un 50% de aumento respecto del año anterior.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Se estima que en los próximos cuatro o cinco años seguiremos en esos niveles. Somos optimistas", asegura a BBC Mundo el vicepresidente Comercial y Finanzas de la minera MMG, Álvaro Ossio.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El cobre es una piedra angular en todas las tecnologías eléctricas.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Es reciclable, tiene alta capacidad térmica y de conducción eléctrica. El 63% de su uso primario es para cableado mientras que la mayoría de su uso final se divide entre equipamientos (32%) y construcción (28%). "Un vehículo eléctrico contiene aproximadamente cuatro veces más cobre que uno convencional", se lee en el último anuario del Grupo Internacional de Estudio sobre el Cobre.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Esto, junto con la reactivación económica postpandémica de China — el gran importador, refinador y consumidor de cobre en el mundo — ayudaron a que finalmente la región de Apurímac ingrese el canon minero que lleva años reclamando.</p>

<h2 id="Cerrar-brechas" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Cerrar brechas</h2>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La región de Apurímac, una de las más pobres de Perú, colinda con el departamento del Cusco, la cuna del Machu Picchu. A ella se llega siguiendo una carretera serpenteante que bordea las montañas de los Andes, una vía de doble sentido y de una estrechez que obliga a frenar cada vez que un vehículo viene de cara y a tocar la bocina cuando uno se adentra en una curva cerrada.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En el censo de 2017 se registraron casi 406.000 habitantes; ocho de cada diez mayores de 12 años se autoidentificaron como quechua y el 70% reconoce haber aprendido a hablar en esa lengua.</p>

<figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;">

Almuerzo

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La economía en la región es agrícola; las construcciones tradicionales, de adobe, y las modernas, de ladrillo. Más del 89% de la población trabaja en la informalidad, según datos de 2020 del Instituto Peruano de Economía, un centro de investigación. La pandemia llevó los niveles de pobreza ese año al 35%, cinco puntos más que el promedio nacional.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Si voy a enfermar, me voy a morir mientras que me trasladan a Cusco, porque no hay especialistas en el hospital", se indigna María Noa Martínez, propietaria de una tienda de alimentos.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Estamos al pie de una mina que es grande a nivel nacional y usted ve que acá, en la población de Tambobamba, no se ve nada que la mina ponga para el desarrollo. Seguimos en la pobreza", añade.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Las palabras de esta señora resumen el sentir de muchos en esa región: que la minera lleva cinco años explotando su riqueza y los deja sin nada.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Hasta el momento, los diferentes municipios de Apurímac estuvieron recibiendo las llamadas regalías contractuales, un tributo equivalente al 3% de las ventas de la minera, además de adelantos del canon minero que les hacía el gobierno central.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Cinco años suena a mucho pero, desafortunadamente, es poco para el abandono histórico de estas zonas", asegura Ossio, el representante de la minera.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Las Bambas no puede atender a las necesidades de la población, es responsabilidad del Estado", añade.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">MMG presentó un estudio a finales de diciembre poniendo cifras al impacto económico que ya ha tenido. Entre ellas, que Las Bambas ha representado el 75% del PIB de Apurímac desde 2016 y que el PIB per capita pasó de ser el número 23 en el ranking nacional de 2007 al 8 en el de 2020, con 15.047 soles (unos US$3.920), superando el promedio nacional de 11.000 soles, todo a tipo de cambio constante de 2007.</p>

<figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;">

En Apurímac hay muchos que no desartan continuar con los bloqueos de la mina Las Bambas.

Pie de foto,
En Apurímac hay muchos que no desartan continuar con los bloqueos de la mina Las Bambas.

<p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">En Apurímac hay muchos que no desartan continuar con los bloqueos de la mina Las Bambas.</p>

</figcaption>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En Haquira el ayuntamiento duplicará su presupuesto respecto al de 2021 gracias a la inyección de dinero.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Hasta ahora, las regalías y los adelantos dieron para comprar seis tractores agrícolas y para empezar a producir de 200 a 300 litros de yogur diarios en el municipio, entre otras inversiones. Con los casi US$6,5 millones que tienen para 2022, el alcalde tiene una lista de 15 o 20 proyectos prioritarios.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Lo más urgente es la construcción de un mercado y de una terminal terrestre, alcantarillado, plantas de tratamiento…", explica Velázquez las futuras inversiones que desea.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Todo esto, asciende a más o menos US$6 o US$7 millones", asegura. "¡Y tengo detectadas 50 carreteras por hacer!", añade.</p>

<h2 id="Conflictos-mineros" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Conflictos mineros</h2>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La carretera más importante de la región, y de las más importantes del Perú, es el corredor minero del sur. Inicia en Apurímac y a lo largo de sus casi 500 kilometros permite que las diferentes mineras que se encuentran en la zona transporten el mineral hasta el puerto de <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Matarani</span>, en el departamento de Arequipa.</p>

<figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;">

Corredor Minero

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">A la altura de Las Bambas, la carretera está sin asfaltar. Por la mañana, un camión cisterna riega con agua para no llenar de polvo los poblados que atraviesa la ruta.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">A cada rato, aparece un vehículo <em class="bbc-h1y5j7 ewc4zcb0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">pickup</em> con un cartel indicando el número de unidades del convoy que le sigue. De ida, transportan desde papel de baño hasta combustible para la minera; de regreso, desde los desechos de la empresa hasta el cobre que se vende a China.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El corredor minero del sur se ha vuelto un poderoso instrumento de lucha. Los bloqueos sirven a las comunidades para forzar a las autoridades y a las mineras a sentarse a la mesa y negociar. Una arma de doble filo, porque entre 2016 y 2021 Las Bambas estuvo 421 días bloqueada, sin poder sacar el mineral hacia el puerto.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Nos ha afectado terriblemente", reconoce el alcalde Velázquez sobre el último bloqueo que hubo en la provincia de Chumbivilcas y que obligó a MMG a anunciar la suspensión de las operaciones en diciembre del año pasado.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"En diciembre (2021) y enero (2022) no recibí regalías porque no salieron los camiones", lamenta el alcalde, a pesar de que cree que el incidente sentó un buen precedente para negociar con la minera.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Desde el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas creen que el pago del canon tendrá efecto en las protestas.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Ahora la población relacionará más directamente el flujo de toneladas (de cobre) con el tamaño del canon", asegura el viceministro Guerra.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Sin embargo, los bloqueos continúan, lo que obliga a paralizar o ralentizar el ritmo de producción de la mina.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El funcionario explica que los 88 días de bloqueos de 2021 le costaron a la región, por día, entre medio millón y US$1 millón de canon y entre US$250.000 y US$500.000 de regalías.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Todo este dinero, que podría haberse invertido en desarrollo, junto con el cambio de gobierno y la llegada de Castillo llevaron a apaciguar el largo historial de enfrentamientos mineros y represiones en el Perú y a entablar mesas de diálogo como la del 29 de noviembre.</p>

<figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;">

Lectura de actas.

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Aunque terminaron negociando el redactado del acta con los acuerdos, las relaciones entre las partes eran de desconfianza.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Y no sólo por el reparto de dinero, sino por el choque de cosmovisiones. "No se entiende que los cerros sean del Estado", explica Velázquez.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Para nosotros, el Estado es un ser extraño que viene y se pone del lado del inversionista con leyes que no entendemos", añade el alcalde, poniendo énfasis en cómo estos pueblos originarios entienden las relaciones de propiedad.</p>

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Pero mientras, el alcalde hace cuentas con la calculadora del teléfono y piensa en proyectos en los que invertir los millones de los que por fin dispone.</p>

