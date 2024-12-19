Curiosidades
Las 10 formas en las que se celebra la Navidad en el mundo

Estas son las formas en las que el mundo celebra la Navidad con tradiciones y rituales que se transmiten de generación en generación.

   
    Imagen referencial, celebración navideña.( Pixabay )
La Navidad es una de las festividades más universales del planeta, pero cada país tiene su propia manera de celebrar esta fecha tan especial. Desde tradiciones ancestrales hasta costumbres influenciadas por el marketing, la celebración varía según las culturas, aunque elementos como Papá Noel, el árbol de Navidad y los villancicos permanecen presentes en todas partes.

La revista Time publicó un listado de las formas más destacadas de celebrar la Navidad alrededor del mundo, abarcando una amplia gama de costumbres que enriquecen las festividades globales.

En Bielorrusia, la Navidad fusiona creencias cristianas con rituales paganos que se transmiten de generación en generación. Aunque la mayoría de los bielorrusos celebran el 25 de diciembre, muchas familias posponen la festividad hasta enero, de acuerdo con el calendario ortodoxo.

En Cataluña, España, se destaca una tradición única, el caganer, una figura del pesebre que representa a una persona defecando. Esta figura, que simboliza fertilidad y buena suerte, data del siglo XVII y evoluciona en cuanto al tiempo, incorporando personajes famosos de la actualidad.

Por otro lado, en Grecia, los árboles de Navidad son reemplazados por el karavaki, un pequeño barco decorado que simboliza la conexión de los griegos con el mar. Esta tradición se remonta al 6 de diciembre, día de San Nicolás, patrón de los marineros, y está profundamente arraigada en leyendas locales.

En Islandia, la magia de los cuentos cobra vida con los Jólasveinar, 13 duendecillos que visitan a los niños durante los 13 días previos a la Navidad, dejando regalos dependiendo del comportamiento de cada uno. La tradición también incluye intercambios de libros, con familias que disfrutan de una noche de lectura junto a la fogata.

Aunque en China la Navidad no es un día festivo oficial, la influencia occidental y el marketing lograron que esta celebración se haga popular. Una costumbre emergente es el regalo de las manzanas de la paz, conocidas por su similitud en pronunciación con noche de paz en chino.

En Japón, la Navidad tiene una clara influencia gastronómica, originada en una campaña de marketing de 1974 que llevó a millones de familias a adoptar el pollo frito como platillo tradicional de las fiestas.

Por su parte, en Etiopía, la Navidad se celebra el 7 de enero, según el calendario ortodoxo, con una misa matutina y un riguroso ayuno en la víspera de Navidad. Esta festividad, conocida como Hanna, tiene un fuerte componente religioso.

En Indonesia, la Navidad se caracteriza por la mezcla de tradiciones, especialmente en Bali, donde los cristianos decoran sus hogares con penjor (cañas de bambú), y se celebra con comidas compartidas entre vecinos como muestra de gratitud.

En Guatemala, cada 7 de diciembre se realiza la quema del diablo, un ritual de purificación en el que se queman objetos viejos y figuras demoníacas, una tradición que perdura a lo largo de generaciones.

Finalmente, en Filipinas, la Navidad comienza en septiembre, convirtiéndose en la celebración más larga del mundo. En Nochebuena, las familias se reúnen para participar en la misa del gallo, una costumbre profundamente arraigada en la cultura filipina.

