03 jul 2023 , 12:43

¡Ya es posible el turismo espacial!: descubre el primer viaje comercial al espacio de Virgin Galactic

Redacción

El nuevo vuelo de Virgin Galactic alcanzó los 85 km de altitud, marcando un nuevo rango de posibilidades para nuevos avances en la industria del turismo espacial

    Es así como el millonario Richard Benson se introdujo a la industria de la exploración espacial( Virgin Galactic )
Virgin Galactic, una empresa de turismo espacial, ha completado exitosamente un nuevo viaje a 85 km de altitud. A bordo de la nave, se encontraban tres pasajeros de nacionalidad italiana, que se consolidaron como los primeros pasajeros en completar un viaje exitoso con la compañía tras varios intentos fallidos y un accidente mortal.

Este primer vuelo suborbital, denominado como el Galactic 01, se ejecutó dos años después de que su fundador, Richard Benson, logró realizar el primer viaje de prueba a tan solo 15 km de altura. El equipo de Galactic 01, despegó desde el puerto aeronáutico de Nuevo México, en Estados Unidos. La nave fue piloteada por un exoficial de la fuerza aérea italiana, Michael Musucci, que logró mantener la estabilidad de la aeronave hasta llegar a la altitud predeterminada.

Los pasajeros a bordo del Galactic 01
Los pasajeros a bordo del Galactic 01 ( Virgin Galactic )

Después del éxito del Galactic 01, Richard Benson anunció la apertura del programa comercial de vuelos suborbitales con el que planea hacer este tipo de viajes de manera regular. Al introducirse en la industria, Benson estaría enfrentándose contra servicios similares que ofrece el conglomerado Elon Musk a través de la compañía Space X, y Jeff Bezos con Blue Origin.

Para el coronel Walter Villadei el vuelo ha sido parte de un entrenamiento para una futura misión como astronauta, con el propósito de llegar a la Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS). El teniente coronel y médico Angelo Landolfi, por su parte, se ha encargado de las pruebas biométricas y sus respuestas fisiológicas, mientras que Pantaleone Carlucci, ingeniero y miembro del Consejo Nacional de Investigación de Italia (CNR), ha realizado pruebas que involucran el uso de múltiples sensores que examinan la frecuencia cardíaca, la función cerebral y otras métricas de rendimiento humano durante los vuelos espaciales y en microgravedad.

