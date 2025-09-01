Sociedad
Regreso a clases: Ministerio de Educación hace cambios para las tareas administrativas de los docentes

El año lectivo 2025-2026 también inicia con cambios para los docentes.

   
El Ministerio de Educación busca reducir el tiempo que los profesores usan para llenar matrices, informes, planificaciones, tabulados y más papeleo que considera innecesario.

Televistazo conversó con profesores de instituciones fiscales que destinan entre el 40 % y 50 % de su tiempo en actividades administrativas y burocráticas y no en dar clases.

Algunos aseguran que no conocen qué pasa con esos documentos que envían a las autoridades de la institución y a los distritos educativos.

El Ministerio de Educación propone la estrategia Tiempo para ser docente

El Ministerio de Educación propone cambiar eso y desde este año lectivo rige la estrategia Tiempo para ser docente. Para que los profesores reduzcan cerca de siete horas semanales a llenar esos documentos.

La propuesta tiene 16 actividades que se implementarán hasta marzo del 2026. Una es hacer más simple la información que deben llenar sobre el aprovechamiento de los estudiantes y mejorar el sistema informático para cargar las calificaciones.

Otro paso será estandarizar y hacer más ejecutiva la planificación curricular anual en la que los docentes escriben en matrices hasta el más mínimo detalle de cómo impartir sus clases y los insumos a usar.

Otro cambio será la firma de un solo permiso al año del consentimiento para salidas académicas y uso de imagen de los estudiantes y ya no para cada evento

Los cambios se hicieron luego de aplicar una encuesta a 9 957 docentes. El ministerio plantea que ya no exista una sobrecarga laboral que superaba las 40 horas semanales, y, de ser el caso, se pueda aplicar en la planificación de clases.

