Regreso a clases: Ministerio de Educación hace cambios para las tareas administrativas de los docentes

El <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/ministerio-de-educacion target=_blank>Ministerio de Educación</a> busca reducir el tiempo que los profesores usan para llenar <b>matrices, informes, planificaciones, tabulados y más papeleo</b> que considera innecesario. Televistazo conversó con<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/regreso-clases-sierra-amazonia-daniel-noboa-ano-lectivo-2025-2026-NC10033493 target=_blank></a></b>