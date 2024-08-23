Sociedad
23 ago 2024 , 09:40

Los planteles educativos alistan sus instalaciones para el regreso a clases en la Sierra y Amazonía

Aunque el trabajo de pintura dura un mes, los trabajadores señalan que hay poca esperanza de mantenerlo limpio. Afirman que desconocidos están atentos a cualquier reparación.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Pintar, limpiar y ordenar; todos los establecimientos educativos alistan sus instalaciones para el inicio del año lectivo 2024-2025, en la Sierra y Amazonía.

"Hemos arreglado las aulas. Tenemos también un sistema de aparatos electrónicos: cada aula tiene un proyector", dijo Germania Araujo, vicerrectora de la Unidad Educativa Don Bosco de La Tola.

En el centro de Quito, 10 obreros trabajan a toda velocidad para borrar los grafitis pintados en la facha del colegio. El objetivo es recibir a los alumnos con la casa arreglada.

Lea también: Estos son los consejos de un experto para armar una lonchera escolar nutritiva y deliciosa

"Se ha hecho una inversión para la pintura de la fachada exterior", destacó Enrique Cagusquí, especialista en labores de mantenimiento.

Aunque el trabajo de pintura dura un mes, confiesan que hay poca esperanza de mantenerlo limpio. Afirman que lamentablemente los desconocidos también están atentos a cualquier reparación.

"No dura mucho porque hay personas inescrupulosas que grafitean, rayan", agregó Cagusquí.

La seguridad se incrementa

En esta unidad educativa se colocan también cámaras de seguridad, se arregla la señalización, se pintan los pupitres y sillas. El material escolar se desempolva.

Revise: Ocho lineamientos que debe conocer antes del regreso a clases en la Sierra y Amazonía este 2024

Que los estudiantes entren con energía, con ganas de aprender, de conocer, de avanzar, también de jugar.

Quote

"Les estamos esperando con los brazos abiertos para que emprendan un nuevo año de desafíos, de toma de decisiones, un año en el que tenemos que fortalecer habilidades, destrezas, competencias", enfatizó la vicerrectora de la Unidad Educativa Don Bosco de La Tola.

El personal docente también se ha capacitado. Aproximadamente 1,7 millones de estudiantes del régimen Sierra y Amazonía vuelven a las aulas el 2 de septiembre. Directivos cuentan los minutos para que suene la sirena y empiecen las clases.

LEA: El precio de la lista de útiles para el año lectivo 2024-2025 bordea los USD 50

Temas
regreso a clases
Educación
clases Sierra y Amazonía
año lectivo 2024-2025
trabajos de mantenimiento
Ministerio de Educación
Ecuador
Quito
Sierra
Amazonía
Noticias
Recomendadas