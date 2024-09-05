¿Eres docente en Ecuador? Aplica al programa de intercambio en Estados Unidos

El <a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.participatelearning.com/teach-in-the-usa/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwreW2BhBhEiwAavLwfOUkGNtYDZLPc39uofH0mefH54eveXcDq9JRH09bLepsENbUh7d3OhoCTV4QAvD_BwE target=_blank>programa Participate Learning</a> abrió la convocatoria para <b>docentes ecuatorianos</b> interesados en enseñar en <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/como-acceder-parole-humanitario-FB7939124 target=_blank>Estados Unidos</a>. El programa permite a los profesores impartir clases en <b>escuelas públicas</b> de<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/embajada-estados-unidos-ecuador-DJ7920401 target=_blank></a><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/quito-personas-ofertan-cupos-universidad-central-redes-sociales-denuncia-IA7938802 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/embajada-estados-unidos-ecuador-DJ7920401 target=_blank></a><b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/quito-personas-ofertan-cupos-universidad-central-redes-sociales-denuncia-IA7938802 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/senescyt-pasos-para-la-inscripcion-en-14-universidades-publicas-e-institutos-LD4342629 target=_blank></a><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/embajada-estados-unidos-ecuador-DJ7920401 target=_blank></a><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/quito-37896-jovenes-rindieron-el-examen-de-admision-a-la-universidad-central-pero-solo-hay-7395-cupos-GG7833019 target=_blank></a> <a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.participatelearning.com/teach-in-the-usa/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwreW2BhBhEiwAavLwfOUkGNtYDZLPc39uofH0mefH54eveXcDq9JRH09bLepsENbUh7d3OhoCTV4QAvD_BwE target=_blank></a><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/bachilleres-institutos-universidades-proceso-asistido-senescyt-HX5990768 target=_blank></a>