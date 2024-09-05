Sociedad
05 sep 2024 , 09:33

¿Eres docente en Ecuador? Aplica al programa de intercambio en Estados Unidos

Comienza la convocatoria para que los docentes accedan al programa de intercambio.

   
    En la imagen se puede ver a una profesora dando clases en una escuela. ( Pixabay )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
El programa Participate Learning abrió la convocatoria para docentes ecuatorianos interesados en enseñar en Estados Unidos. El programa permite a los profesores impartir clases en escuelas públicas de Carolina del Norte, Carolina del Sur o Virginia, con un salario anual que varía entre 41 000 y 55 100 dólares. La inscripción al programa no tiene ningún costo.

Participate Learning ofrece vacantes para enseñar Español en Inmersión (preescolar y primaria), Español como Lengua Extranjera e Inglés como Segundo Lenguaje (ISL). Los docentes seleccionados recibirán cobertura médica, pasaje aéreo, apoyo en el proceso de visa y orientación durante su estadía. También tienen la opción de trasladarse con su cónyuge e hijos y pueden cursar maestrías en Educación en la Universidad de Greensboro o en la Universidad de Elon.

Los requisitos para postular incluyen un nivel avanzado de inglés (evaluado en entrevistas), al menos dos años de experiencia en enseñanza a tiempo completo, y disponibilidad para residir en EE.UU. por un período de entre 2 y 5 años. Los interesados pueden inscribirse en cualquier momento del año a través de la página web del programa.

Ronald Ramírez, referente de reclutamiento internacional de Participate Learning para Latinoamérica, destacó que el programa ofrece una valiosa oportunidad para compartir tradiciones y adaptarse a la cultura estadounidense. Hasta la fecha, 180 docentes ecuatorianos han participado en el programa, de los cuales 120 ya regresaron a su país.

