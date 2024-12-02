Sociedad
02 dic 2024 , 10:26

Las voces que no se apagan: madres junto a la voz de sus hijas luchan contra el femicidio

Un grupo de madres acompañadas por las voces de sus hijas, víctimas de femicidio, exigieron justicia mediante el uso de la tecnología.

   
    Marcha del Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia Contra la Mujer.( Cortesía )
El pasado 25 de noviembre, en el marco del Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia Contra la Mujer, un grupo de madres, conocidas como Madres Coraje, marcharon por las calles con el mensaje, “No hay poder que pueda silenciar a una madre, ni a nuestras hijas”.

Este año, la movilización tuvo un carácter especial, pues las madres estuvieron acompañadas por las voces de sus hijas, víctimas de femicidio, quienes mediante la tecnología, exigieron justicia junto a ellas.

Las hijas de las integrantes de la asociación Madres Coraje, fueron asesinadas en el contexto de la violencia de género, una problemática que alcanza niveles alarmantes en Ecuador, con más de 600 mujeres víctimas de femicidio desde el año 2022.

Entre las víctimas figuran: Lissette Pilay, Betsy Mateo, Carolina Bravo, Cristina Balcázar, Danny Bruno, Evelyn Flores, Germania Quiroz, Karol Sornoza, Nahomi Arcentales y Valeria Vargas.

"Decidimos devolverles las voces a nuestras hijas", explicó una de las activistas. Para ello, recopilaron audios y videos de sus hijas, incluyendo mensajes de voz de WhatsApp, y con el apoyo de inteligencia artificial, replicaron sus voces en frases que exigían justicia. Estas voces fueron colocadas en carteles con parlantes integrados, que las madres llevaron consigo durante toda la marcha.

Por primera vez, las voces de las víctimas de femicidio, grabadas en vida, resonaron en las calles de Ecuador. Fue un acto simbólico, pero también una denuncia de la impunidad en el país, donde el sistema judicial no ha logrado frenar la violencia de género de manera efectiva.

"Aunque el país sigue fallando en hacer justicia, nosotras no vamos a callar. Seguiremos luchando para que nuestras hijas no sean olvidadas y para que sus voces, aunque apagadas por la violencia, sean escuchadas por todos", afirmaron.

