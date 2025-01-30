Sociedad
El Gobierno contempla la entrega de un bono para los ecuatorianos deportados de Estados Unidos

Aún no se sabe el monto, pero se tiene claro que no será para todos.

   
La política migratoria restrictiva del Donald Trump obliga al Ecuador a montar un plan, que el Gobierno dice que estará listo hasta el lunes. Para ello hay un presupuesto que saldrá del Ministerio de Inclusión Económica y Social (MIES).

El plan contempla la entrega de un bono durante tres meses. Aún no se sabe el monto, pero se tiene claro que no será para todos.

"Les daremos a conocer próximamente a los ciudadanos que son deportados cuáles son los requisitos y cómo acceder al programa", dijo Zaida Rovira, titular del MIES.

El plan integral que anunciará el Gobierno incluye capacitación en diferentes áreas.

"Serán capacitados con ciertas destrezas para que puedan incluirse laboralmente en el Ecuador en el corto plazo", comentó la canciller Gabriela Sommerfeld.

Ella afirma que también se aumentarán los controles en los ingresos al Ecuador para que la situación no se salga de control, porque también se espera una nueva oleada de migrantes venezolanos.

