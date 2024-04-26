Seguridad
Wilman Terán recibe negativa para que lo cambien de cárcel

Redacción

Terán asegura que no se garantiza su derecho a la defensa.

    Wilman Terán en una audiencia del 20 de octubre de 2023.( API )
Otro revés para Wilman Terán, expresidente del Consejo de la Judicatura. Un Tribunal de la Corte Nacional de Justicia le negó la tarde de este viernes 26 de abril un habeas corpus correctivo que buscaba su traslado desde la cárcel La Roca, en Guayaquil, hacia la Cárcel 4 en Quito.

Durante la audiencia, hubo un corte de luz en La Roca y Terán no pudo conectarse por un momento.

Él argumentó que no ha podido acceder a visitas de su abogado y en consecuencia no puede acceder a su derecho a la defensa.

LEA: El juez rechazó revocar la prisión preventiva que pesa en contra de Wilman Terán

Al final, los jueces Adrián Rojas, Marco Rodríguez y Rita Bravo negaron el recurso jurídico y Wilman Terán seguirá en La Roca.

El expresidente de la Judicatura también buscaba la revocatoria de la prisión preventiva que pesa en su contra por su procesamiento en el caso Obstrucción a la Justicia. También recibió una negativa.

LEA: El exvocal de la Judicatura, Xavier Muñoz, habló de la estructura correísta en la Función Judicial

