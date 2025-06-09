Seguridad
Un video registró un supuesto intento de secuestro a estudiante en Quito

La Policía realizará patrullajes en los alrededores de las unidades educativas.

   
Un video registró un supuesto intento de secuestro de un estudiante en el norte de Quito.

El clip muestra cómo el adolescente se encuentra sentado en la vereda de una esquina, cuando de repente un automóvil se estaciona cerca de él.

Del automotor se bajan dos sujetos, quienes intentan ingresar al estudiante a la fuerza al interior del vehículo. Pero el joven se resiste.

Uno de los antisociales patea las piernas del menor de edad para hacer que caiga. Lo logra, pero aun así el joven lucha para no ser ingresado al auto. En el forcejo, el estudiante pierde un zapato y uno de los malhechores se lo lleva.

La Policía se encuentra investigando este caso "con las unidades de inteligencia".

Debido a esta situación, los uniformados realizaron un operativo en la avenida Orellana, cerca de una institución educativa.

