Seguridad
17 jun 2025 , 06:07

Un taxista fue asesinado frente al parque Centenario de Guayaquil

El crimen del taxista provocó conmoción entre sus colegas quienes mencionaron que estaría relacionado con extorsiones.

   
Un taxista fue asesinado en las calles Víctor Manuel Rendón y Lorenzo de Garaycoa, frente al Parque Centenario, en pleno centro de Guayaquil, la noche del lunes 16 de junio.

Según testigos, el conductor que trabajaba en una de las cooperativas de taxis que trasladan pasajeros desde Guayaquil a Durán, se bajaba de la unidad cuando fue sorprendido por los sicarios a las 20:30.

La mayoría de los tiros ingresaron por la ventana del copiloto. Y aunque había muchas personas al momento del ataque nadie vio de donde salieron los criminales, por lo que se presume que lo estaban esperando.

"Lo han venido siguiendo de Durán. Apenas se bajó, 'pa,pa'. Lo han venido a matar una moto", dijo una mujer.

La calle Víctor Manuel Rendón, entre 6 de Marzo y Lorenzo de Garaycoa, fue cerrada al paso vehicular. Los agentes de Criminalística realizaron las pericias respectivas y recogieron al menos cinco restos de bala.

El crimen del taxista provocó conmoción entre sus colegas quienes mencionaron que estaría relacionado con extorsiones.

"De pronto ha tenido problemas o vacunadores. Ese es el hecho. Semanalmente son de USD 30 a USD 40 que cobran por taxi. No quieren pagar y se viene el asesinato. Mire ese pobre señor con madre, hijos... Aquí en el centro de Guayaquil está todo amenazado", lamentó otro conductor.

Luego de tres horas, el cuerpo fue trasladado a la morgue.

