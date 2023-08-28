Seguridad
Un siniestro vial en la carretera Riobamba-Ambato deja dos muertos y tres heridos

Televistazo y Redacción

El suceso fatal ocurrió a la altura del sector San Pablo, en Guano.

Un hombre de 38 años y una mujer, de 18, murieron la mañana de este lunes 28 de agosto en un siniestro de tránsito suscitado en la vía Riobamba-Ambato, a la altura del sector San Pablo (Guano).

Las víctimas se transportaban en un auto rojo junto a tres personas más. Estas últimas resultaron heridas. Los cinco eran parte de una misma familia.

Según los datos preliminares de la Oficina de Investigación de Accidentes de Tránsito (OIAT), el carro rojo fue aplastado por un camión, que previamente había sido golpeado por un vehículo negro.

Luis Alba acompañaba al chofer del vehículo pesado. Dijo que habían salido desde Ibarra y se dirigían a Guayaquil cuando fueron impactados por el automotor negro.

Tanto el chofer de este último vehículo como el piloto del tráiler fueron arrestados.

Este siniestro vial ocurrió casi dos días después de otra tragedia en una carretera de Chimborazo. El sábado pasado, en la vía Colta-Pallatanga, a la altura de Juan de Velasco Pangor, un bus con pasajeros a bordo se volcó. El siniestro dejó cuatro muertos y 13 heridos.

