29 abr 2025 , 07:39

Un sicariato dejó un fallecido y tres heridos en Guamaní, sur de Quito

Las autoridades encontraron una escena cruenta. Se revisan las cámaras de seguridad para ubicar a los gatilleros.

   
    Imagen referencial para graficar el ataque armado en Guamaní, sur de Quito.( Canva )
Redacción
Una persona falleció y tres resultaron heridas en un ataque armado la noche del lunes 28 de abril en las calles Julio Andrade y av. Pedro Vicente Maldonado, en Guamaní, sur de Quito.

El parte policial relata que un desconocido que se movilizaba en una motocicleta abrió fuego en contra de los sujetos que se encontraban en la vía.

En la escena del crimen se encontraron al menos nueve casquillos de bala y un "lago hemático", es decir, una gran acumulación de sangre.

La víctima mortal recibió un disparo en el ojo derecho y responde a los nombres de Dylan F.

Mientras que los tres heridos recibieron impactos de bala en el pecho, estómago y manos.

Las autoridades revisan las cámaras de seguridad para dar con el paradero del o los responsables.

