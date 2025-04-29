Un sicariato dejó un fallecido y tres heridos en Guamaní, sur de Quito

Una <b>persona falleció y tres resultaron heridas</b> en un ataque armado la noche del lunes 28 de abril en las calles Julio Andrade y av. Pedro Vicente Maldonado, en <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/guamani target=_blank>Guamaní</a>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>sur de Quito</a>. El parte policial<b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/trata-personas-procesados-operativos-centro-historico-XF9250198 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/auto-desmantelado-parqueadero-cafeteria-quito-tenis-GE9251293 target=_blank></a>