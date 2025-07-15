Ecuador extradita a un ciudadano ruso que tenía alerta de Interpol por estafa

La<b> Policía Nacional</b> informó este martes 15 de julio de que concretó la extradición pasiva de un ciudadano ruso que tenía alerta de <b>Interpol </b>en investigaciones por el presunto delito de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/fbi-alerta-estafa-voces-familiares-amigos-inteligencia-artificial-LB9407850 target=_blank>estafa</a></b>. El<b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/pareja-estafa-linchamiento-cutuglagua-pichincha-FE9512531 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/hombre-estafaba-adultos-mayores-paquetazo-quito-XG9495451 target=_blank></a></b>