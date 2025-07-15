Seguridad
15 jul 2025 , 10:08

Ecuador extradita a un ciudadano ruso que tenía alerta de Interpol por estafa

El extranjero recibía ilegalmente una compensación por la compra de prótesis corporales con presupuesto del Seguro Social de Rusia.

   
    El ciudadano ruso, identificado como Shusharin A., mantiene activa una alerta de Interpol.( Policía Nacional )
Fuente:
Agencia
user placeholder

EFE
La Policía Nacional informó este martes 15 de julio de que concretó la "extradición pasiva" de un ciudadano ruso que tenía alerta de Interpol en investigaciones por el presunto delito de estafa.

El extranjero actuaba presuntamente con varios cómplices para recibir "ilegalmente una compensación por los gastos de compra de prótesis corporales con presupuesto del Fondo de Seguro Social y de Jubilación de la Federación de Rusia", indicó la Policía en un comunicado.

Como resultado de estas acciones, el sujeto capturado y los demás implicados, aparentemente "se apropiaron de 145 226 dólares" del presupuesto federal, agregó.

El ciudadano ruso, identificado como Shusharin A., mantiene activa una alerta de Interpol.

A través de estas acciones coordinadas, la Policía señaló que ratifica su compromiso de cooperar con la justicia internacional, para actuar "de manera firme y eficiente en el combate al delito transnacional, con el objetivo de garantizar la seguridad ciudadana".

