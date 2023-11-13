Guayaquil | La cabeza y la pierna de un hombre son halladas junto a un basurero de Pascuales

La cabeza y la pierna de un hombre fueron halladas la mañana de este lunes 13 de noviembre junto a un basurero, en la avenida <b>Paquisha</b>, en <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/pascuales-decapitado-guayaquil-muertes-violentas-EY4001161 target=_blank>Pascuales</a></b>, al norte de <b>Guayaquil</b>. Las piezas anatómicas <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/menor-fallecido-balacera-persecucion-policial-IB6012802 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/tres-personas-asesinadas-mucho-lote-guayaquil-IC6307758 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b>