13 nov 2023 , 12:23

Guayaquil | La cabeza y la pierna de un hombre son halladas junto a un basurero de Pascuales

Redacción

Las autoridades buscan el resto del cuerpo de la víctima.

La cabeza y la pierna de un hombre fueron halladas la mañana de este lunes 13 de noviembre junto a un basurero, en la avenida Paquisha, en Pascuales, al norte de Guayaquil. Las piezas anatómicas estaban dentro de un saco.

Policías cercaron el sitio del macabro hallazgo mientras personal del Laboratorio de Criminalística recogió los restos humanos. Las autoridades buscan el resto del cuerpo de la víctima.

Entre la noche del domingo y este lunes, al menos cinco personas han sido asesinadas en el Distrito Pascuales, conformado además por Montebello, Orquídeas, Bastión Popular 1 y 2, y Mucho Lote 1 y 2.

En Mucho Lote 2, esta madrugada fueron asesinadas tres personas: dos hombres y una mujer. Los sicarios atacaron a un individuo que conducía un vehículo de alta gama y luego dispararon contra una pareja que fue testigo del primer crimen e intentó correr para escapar.

Este año, en Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón (Zona 8), se han cometido casi 3 000 asesinatos.

