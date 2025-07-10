Seguridad
10 jul 2025 , 19:19

Tres reos fueron hallados muertos en la cárcel de Machala, después de un traslado de 43 presos

Los reos fallecidos eran integrantes del grupo delictivo Sao Box. Cuatro horas antes, 43 presos de dos facciones de Los Lobos fueron trasladados a cárceles de Guayas y Cotopaxi.

   
  • Tres reos fueron hallados muertos en la cárcel de Machala, después de un traslado de 43 presos
    Foto de algunos de los 43 reos que fueron trasladados desde la cárcel de Machala a otras cárceles de Ecuador.( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Los hermanos Rubén Bernardo y Carlos Iván Vásquez Cedillo, y Kevin Estiven Girón Ramírez, reclusos integrantes del grupo delictivo Sao Box, fueron encontrados muertos la tarde de este jueves 10 de julio en la cárcel de Machala.

Los cuerpos, hallados dentro de las celdas 3, 6 y 21, presentaban laceraciones y abrasiones, según el informe preliminar de la Policía de Machala.

Personal militar halló los cadáveres durante la ronda tras un reporte de lo ocurrido. Los tres reclusos tenían antecedentes por extorsión, delincuencia organizada y otros delitos graves.

Le puede interesar: La Policía capturó en Guayas y Los Ríos a los extorsionadores de la cadena Rukito

El Servicio Nacional de Atención a Personas Privadas de Libertad (SNAI), entidad encargada del sistema penitenciario, comunicó que se están llevando a cabo los peritajes técnicos con el objetivo de determinar con exactitud las causas de los fallecimientos.

También afirmaron que se activaron los protocolos de seguridad para preservar el orden y control dentro del centro penitenciario.

Cuatro horas antes del hallazgo, un contingente de 43 internos fueron trasladados a los centros penitenciarios de Guayas y Cotopaxi en un operativo conjunto entre Policía, Fuerzas Armadas y el SNAI. Entre los trasladados se encontraban 24 miembros de la facción Lobos Espejo y otros 19 eran de la banda Lobos Box.

Lea también: Las cárceles de Ecuador con más de 100 años carecen de videovigilancia y servicios básicos

El dispositivo de seguridad montado para este traslado, incluyó vehículos blindados y un fuerte cerco policial alrededor del penal. Las autoridades investigan posibles vínculos entre los homicidios y este traslado, que se produjo en medio de tensiones entre facciones carcelarias.

El coronel William Calle, jefe la Zona 7, mencionó que en la cárcel de Machala necesitan equipos para detectar metales, porque en las dos últimas semanas mataron a un interno con una pistola, como también han encontrado granadas y más armas.

Temas
SNAI
presos muertos
reos muertos cárceles Ecuador
Cárcel de Machala
El Oro
Machala
Noticias
Recomendadas