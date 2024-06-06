Seguridad
Quito: ocho presuntos integrantes de Los Lobos fueron detenidos la madrugada de este 6 de junio

La Policía Nacional ejecutó varios allanamientos en inmuebles localizados en Cayambe, Calderón y Tumbaco

La Policía Nacional desplegó el operativo denominado Holocausto, en el que detuvo a ocho presuntos integrantes del grupo terrorista Los Lobos. Ellos son investigados por supuesto almacenamiento y distribución de sustancias ilícitas.

Los detenidos se dedicaban al almacenamiento y distribucion de drogas a varios expendedores que operaban en Azcázubi, El Quinche, San Vicente de Guayllabamba y otros sectores aledaños

Se ejecutaron varios allanamientos en inmuebles localizados en Cayambe, Calderón y, Tumbaco. La operación se desarrolló con base en tareas de gestión investigativa, análisis, interceptación y reportes telefónicos. En las intervenciones se decomisó:

  • 22 000 dosis de cocaína y marihuana.
  • Un arma de fuego.
  • Cartuchos.
  • 12 celulares.
  • Dinero en efectivo.

    Según las indagaciones, los sospechosos estaban dedicados al almacenamiento y distribución de sustancias sujetas a fiscalización a varios expendedores que tenían como centro de operaciones a los sectores de Ascázubi, El Quinche, San Vicente de Guayllabamba, Cayambe y otros aledaños.

    Los detenidos son ecuatorianos y son Digna J., Gilbert V., Elizabeth Z., Raúl C; y, José N., registra una detención por hurto; Yessenia Ch., Stalin Napa, tienen antecedentes por tráfico de sustancias ilícitas, Edwin P. por tráfico de sustancias ilícitas y por robo.

