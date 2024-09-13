Seguridad
Perú extradita a dos ecuatorianos acusados de matar a un policía en Quevedo

Se trata de un hombre y una mujer que escaparon al vecino país y tenían alerta roja de la Interpol.

   
    Imagen de archivo del edificio de la Interpol en Francia. La institución participó en esta investigación.( AFP )
Un hombre y una mujer de nacionalidad ecuatoriana, sospechosos de haber matado a un policía en Ecuador en octubre de 2023, fueron extraditados este jueves 12 de septiembre desde Perú, según anunció la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.

Los dos sospechosos, que responden a los nombres de Anthony T. y Kristel C., fueron ubicados en territorio peruano, donde fueron detenidos tras una colaboración conjunta entre las policías de ambos países y la Organización Internacional de Policía Criminal (Interpol), que emitió una alerta roja de captura contra ellos.

El presunto caso de robo con muerte que se les imputa se remonta al 8 de octubre de 2023, cuando un agente policial murió en la ciudad de Quevedo, perteneciente a la provincia de Los Ríos.

Este jueves los presuntos implicados fueron entregados a una delegación de la Policía Nacional en el aeropuerto internacional Mariscal Sucre, de Quito, desde donde serán puestos a disposición de la Justicia ecuatoriana.

Ecuador se volvió el primer país de Latinoamérica en homicidios per capita, con una tasa de 47,2 por cada 100 000 habitantes en 2023, ocho veces mayor respecto a 2016, producto del auge de la violencia de los grupos criminales, principalmente dedicados al narcotráfico, aunque también están incursionando en la minería ilegal.

Desde inicios de año, el presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, elevó la lucha contra el crimen organizado a la categoría de conflicto armado interno, con lo que pasó a catalogar a estas bandas como grupos terroristas y actores beligerantes no estatales, a la vez que decretó un estado de excepción con el que, entre otras acciones, militarizó las cárceles.

