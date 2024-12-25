Seguridad
Un padre y una hija fueron asesinados en Manta mientras se movilizaban en un auto

Tres personas también resultaron heridas en el ataque armado.

   
    Lugar donde se produjo un doble sicariato.( Cuenta X Andrés Martínez Dávila )
Eduardo Mera y su hija Claudia fueron asesinados al estilo sicariato la noche del martes 24 de diciembre en Manta, provincia de Manabí, cuando se movilizaban en un vehículo.

El ataque violento ocurrió en la vía a San Mateo, cerca a una gasolinera.

El padre, que era capitán de un barco, falleció en el interior del auto. Mientras que la hija salió del vehículo, pero debido a la gravedad de las heridas falleció en la calzada.

Otras tres personas se movilizaban en la parte trasera del auto y quedaron heridas, por lo que fueron trasladadas a casas de salud.

Momentos de dolor se vivieron cuando familiares llegaron al sitio para reconocer a sus parientes.

