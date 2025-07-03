Seguridad
Operativo Apolo 22 | Menores explotados para mendicidad son rescatados en Guayaquil

El operativo Apolo 22 se ejecutó desde la noche del 2 de julio. Más de 250 policías y militares intervinieron en sectores de Guayaquil y Durán.

   
    En total, cinco personas fueron detenidas y otras 14 quedaron retenidas para investigaciones. ( Ecuavisa )
Cinco personas fueron detenidas y otras 14 quedaron retenidas para investigaciones este jueves 3 de julio en el marco del operativo Apolo 22, una intervención policial y militar desplegada en los distritos Pascuales, Nueva Prosperina, Florida (en Guayaquil) y Durán.

Más de 250 uniformados participaron desde la noche de este miércoles 2 de julio en este operativo, que permitió además la recuperación de ocho menores de edad quienes eran sometidos por adultos a pedir dinero en las calles, según explicó el coronel Víctor Hugo Ordóñez, jefe de la Policía Nacional en la Zona 8 (Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón).

Lea también: 29 capturados y 17 armas incautadas tras operativo Apolo 20 en Guayaquil y Durán

Por otra parte, la fuerza pública decomisó droga, armas y municiones. Asimismo, se recuperó cinco carros que eran usados presuntamente para cometer secuestros y robos. Además, se incautó una tricimoto y cuatro motocicletas.

La Policía Nacional precisó que se realizaron unos 150 allanamientos a viviendas en los cuatro distritos antes mencionados.

La fuerza pública decomisó droga, armas y municiones.
La fuerza pública decomisó droga, armas y municiones. ( Ecuavisa )

Los operativos Apolo se ejecutan desde mediados de enero de 2025 en zonas conflictivas de Guayaquil y Durán. Sectores como el cerro Las Cabras, Socio Vivienda, Pascuales, Mapasingue Este, Bastión Popular, el Guasmo Sur y cooperativas del noroeste del Puerto Principal ya han sido intervenidos por la fuerza pública.

En estos operativos participan unidades especializadas de la Policía Nacional y las Fuerzas Armadas, que despliegan tecnología avanzada, vehículos blindados y helicópteros para identificar a sospechosos y acceder a áreas de difícil geografía.

"(Estos operativos) nos han permitido tener una desaceleración de las muertes violentas", aseguró este jueves el coronel Ordóñez.

Revise además: En junio de 2025 disminuyeron las muertes violentas en Ecuador

